On Friday, the previously unbeaten Shakopee Sabers were upset by the Chaska Hawks in the opening game of the Eden Prairie OSR Physical Therapy Holiday Tournament.
Both teams play in Section 2-4A.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie would play host to Shakopee.
Note: Last year, Eden Prairie led Shakopee by 20 points in the first half and by nine at halftime, yet still lost.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie watched as its big lead turned into a one-point deficit.
“It was 53-53 with 9:30 left,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “They only scored six points in the last 10 minutes. Four of those were in the last minute when the game was already decided.”
Final score: Eden Prairie 75, Shakopee 59.
Drake Dobbs led Eden Prairie with 24 points. Miles Frisch added 15, John Henry 14 and Austin Andrews 13.
You could credit Eden Prairie’s shooting (10-19 from behind the three-point line) but you would be wrong.
Eden Prairie’s defense beat Shakopee.
“Cole (Cole Tiran) came in and forced them to play faster,” said Flom.
Henry came in and counted a handful of steals, two of which ended in baskets the other way.
And?
Eden Prairie’s first five baskets were all 3-pointers.
Frisch made five 3-pointers by himself.
Interesting fact: Frisch has attempted 47 shots this season, and all 47 have been 3-point attempts. Frisch is 23-47.
Tiran averages four minutes per game.
Why does all this matter?
“We know everyone’s strengths and everyone knows their roles,” said Flom. “The biggest thing is that they’ve all bought in.”
Perfect start
Saturday’s victory, coupled with Friday’s 71-56 win over Edina, lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to 9-0.
“Did I think we’d be undefeated?” asked Flom. “No, not with our schedule.
“I’ve been more impressed with how we’ve played,” he added, “but that goes hand in hand with our record.”
Of Eden Prairie’s nine wins, five have come against Top-10 teams. The Eagles’ resume includes victories over No. 2-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall, No. 3-ranked Prior Lake, No. 4-ranked East Ridge, No. 6-ranked Shakopee and No. 8-ranked Eastview.
“If you look at the QRF,” added Flom, “the gap between us and the No. 2-ranked team is 25 points. I’ve never seen that before.”
And?
“The next stretch of games might be our toughest,” said the coach.
On Friday, Eden Prairie travels to section foe Chaska. On Tuesday, the Eagles get Chanhassen at home. After that it’s a healthy Wayzata team (Wayzata just beat beat No. 2-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall by 11 points), No. 7-ranked Hopkins and No. 5-ranked Park Center.