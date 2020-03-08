In Saturday’s Section 2-4A semifinal, No. 1-seeded Eden Prairie scored 99 points on No. 4-seeded Prior Lake.
It was the most points a Prior Lake team had allowed all season. They didn’t allow 99 points in the 2018-19 season, nor did they in the 2017-18 season. It’s possible; Prior Lake has never allowed 99 points.
Care to guess what one neutral observer’s first takeaway was?
“Eden Prairie’s defense is underrated,” he said. “It’s the best in the state. They make you work for every point. They switch and they help.”
On Saturday, the Eagles defeated Prior Lake 99-74.
As an example of Eden Prairie’s defensive prowess, look at how Eden Prairie defended Dawson Garcia, one of the top players/scorers in the state.
On Saturday, Garcia made just 6 of 26 shots. He did make 12 free throws, but the Eagles will give him that.
Garcia had been averaging 32 points per game.
Title bout
Saturday’s game played like an NBA game. The ball was pushed and paced was pushed.
In the fist half alone, the Lakers made nine three-pointers.
Eden Prairie hung with them.
“I remember looking at the scoreboard,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “We were leading 32-30 and they hadn’t missed a shot.”
From there, Eden Prairie ramped up its offense and tightened down its defense.
At halftime, the Eagles led 52-42.
“I thought we took their best shot,” said Flom.
No mas
Eden Prairie’s Connor Christensen opened the second half by draining a pair of corner 3-pointers.
Prior Lake responded by calling a timeout.
The six points extended Eden Prairie’s lead to 58-42.
And?
The Lakers never got closer than 16 points the rest of the way.
Drake Dobbs led all scorers with 27 points (Dobbs was 11-1 from the free throw line). Christensen, whose line included six made three-pointers, finished with 24 points. John Henry added 23, Austin Andrews 15.
Garcia led Prior Lake with 24 points. Tyree Ihenacho counted 15.
Next
With its victory, Eden Prairie advances to Friday’s Section 2-4A championship game where it will face No. 3-seeded Shakopee, 61-50 winners over No. 2-seeded Chaska.
Eden Prairie defeated Shakopee 75-59 during the regular season.
Friday’s 2-4A title game, at Eden Prairie High School, is set to start at 7 p.m.