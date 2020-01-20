When the No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team defeated No. 5-ranked Hopkins at Hopkins last Thursday (82-68), it was sixth time this year that the Eagles had counted a win over a top-5 team, or was it the seventh?
Maybe a better way to say this is that Eastview, Cretin-Derham Hall, Shakopee, Hopkins, Chaska. East Ridge and Prior Lake have each been ranked in the top-5 this year. Eden Prairie counts wins against all seven.
And?
Eden Prairie won those seven games seven different ways.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie set out to win the rebound battle.
“They (Hopkins) take a lot of shots and get to a lot of offensive rebounds,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “We weren't going to let that happen.”
Eden Prairie finished Thursday's game plus-12 in rebounding.
“Biggest reason why we won,” said Flom.
If outrebounding Hopkins was reason 1, outshooting Hopkins was 1A.
John Henry, after all, tied the Eden Prairie school record with eight made three-pointers.
Henry finished 8-14.
As a team, Eden Prairie made good on 14-30 three-point attempts (47 percent).
“Teams guard us different ways,” said Flom. “Thursday, they tried to pack the paint.”
By packing the paint, Hopkins was trying to stop Eden Prairie's Austin Andrews.
The Eagles countered with 28 points from Henry and 24 points from Drake Dobbs.
And?
Andrews finished with 14.
Kerwin Walton led Hopkins with 26 points. No other Royals player finished with more than eight.
Big run
Eden Prairie trailed Hopkins 28-21 before going on a 17-2 run.
At halftime, Eden Prairie led 38-30.
“It was a five-point game with five minutes to go,” added Flom.
Eden Prairie went on another run and closed out the 82-68 victory.
The win lifted Eden Prairie's overall record to 13-0.
Postponed
On Saturday, No. 1 Eden Prairie was scheduled to play No. 7 Park Center.
On Thursday, Saturday's game was postponed.
“It (Saturday's game) was part of a Hall of Fame event,” said Flom. “With snow in the forecast, they were worried that some of the outstate teams wouldn't be able to get there, teams like Hibbing and Rochester Mayo.
“We suggested letting the local teams play on Saturday, but they wouldn't do it,” said Flom. “Instead, they pushed it back a week.”
Flom responded by giving his team the day off.
“Since Christmas,” said the coach, “they've had more days off than practices. That's OK, as they play so much throughout the year. In this case, less might be better.”
And?
“We've got an agreement,” said the coach. “If they play hard, they get time off.”
Eden Prairie has played hard en route to posting its 13-0 record.
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie hosts Buffalo.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie plays Park Center at Anoka Ramsey Community College. Saturday's tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.