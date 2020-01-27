Anticipation.
After weather postponed the Jan. 18, Class 4A showdown between No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie and No. 7-ranked Park Center, the inaugural Jack Link's Hall of Fame Classic was pushed back a week.
And?
Park Center opened Saturday's boys basketball contest, at Anoka Ramsey Community College, by scoring five quick points.
Eden Prairie responded by going on a 36-3 run.
Game, set and match.
“They went 13 minutes without a field goal,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom.
Eden Prairie led 46-20 at halftime.
“We made 9-12 three-pointers in the first half,” added Flom.
Combined, Drake Dobbs and Connor Christensen hit 8-10.
The Pirates outscored Eden Prairie 44-36 in the second half to make it an 82-64 final.
Dobbs, who surpassed Ryan Iversen as Eden Prairie's all-time leading scorer during the game, led all scorers with 31 points. Christensen and Austin Andrews added 19 points apiece. John Henry added 12.
Question: Was this the best Eden Prairie had played this season?
“It has to be right up there,” said Flom, “but we've had lots of bests.”
Saturday's win was Eden Prairie's eighth win over a top-10 team this season. Four of those game were on the road, three were on a neutral court and one was at home.
Overall, Eden Prairie is 15-0.
“What impresses me most,” said the coach, “has been our intensity. We've always come ready to play and we're always focused.”
Unbeaten
With a 15-0 start, Eden Prairie's record has been a topic of discussion.
Would Eden Prairie be better served counting a loss?
“Nope,” said Flom. “When we look at our next game, we're not looking to go 16-0, we're looking to go 1-0. It's a cliché, but our approach is one game at a time.
“Teams are going to want to beat us,” he adds. “We know that. It creates a little adversity. It's another challenge and it's exciting.
Eden Prairie is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday with a home game against Saint Michael-Albertville. On Friday, Eden Prairie hosts Minnetonka.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Eden Prairie plays DeLaSalle, No. 3 in Class 3A, at DeLaSalle.
“A couple weeks ago,” added Flom, “they beat Hopkins by 20.”
So yes, DeLaSalle will be a challenge.