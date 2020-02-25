Members of the No. 2-seeded Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team were a somber bunch when they left the ice following the first period of Saturday’s Section 2AA semifinal with No. 3-seeded Minnetonka.
In silence, they marched to the locker room trailing 1-0 (Minnetonka’s Teddy Lagerback scored nine minutes into the game).
A different Eden Prairie team left the ice following the second period.
“That’s how we play,” shouted one player. “One more,” yelled another.
The Eagles had just played their best period of the year.
Ben Steeves, a Mr. Hockey candidate, knotted the score at 1-1 90 seconds into the second period. Four minutes later, he’d give Eden Prairie a 2-1 lead.
And?
An Eden Prairie power play goal (Carter Batchelder) with just under one minute remaining in the period lifted Eden Prairie to a 3-1 lead.
Thirty one seconds later, John Mittelstadt scored to make it 4-1.
Question: What the heck just happened?
“Urgency,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith. “We played like our backs were against the wall.”
Eden Prairie’s season was two periods away from ending. It doesn’t get more “backs against the wall” than that.
Smith would add that adjustments were made between periods.
“They were getting after us pretty good,” he said. “If we were going to beat them, we had to get back to doing what we do well: move the puck, move our feet and make short passes.
“We also needed to get more guys involved,” he added. “Our third line was the difference.”
Checking boxes
One observer shared his keys to victory. For Eden Prairie to win, he said, the Eagles would need multiple goals from its top line. He said Eden Prairie would need to stay out of the penalty box, score on the power play and get good goaltending.
In that all-important second period, Eden Prairie checked everyone of those boxes.
Its top line – Steeves, John Mittelstadt and Jackson Blake – scored three goals. It took only one penalty and scored on the power play (Batchelder). Goalie Axel Rosenlund was perfect, stopping 8 of 8 shots.
One more
Eden Perfect played the third period like it played the second.
Thirteen minutes into the period, Riku Brown’s power play goal staked Eden Prairie to a 5-1 lead.
Will Britton scored on an empty net with just two seconds remaining. The goal was Britton’s first of his varsity career.
Final score: Eden Prairie 6, Minnetonka 1.
Shots on goal favored Eden Prairie 33-25.
As Eden Prairie left the ice following the game, one Eagle shouted “statement.” A teammate yelled, “Ucci.”
Yes, Eden Prairie made a statement. And yes, the Eagles are headed to Mariucci Arena.
On Wednesday, Eden Prairie and No. 4-seeded Chaska, 4-1 winners over top-seeded Prior Lake, would play for a Section 2AA championship. Eden Prairie beat Chaska 5-4 in overtime during the regular season.
“We chased them the whole game,” recalled Smith.
When asked about a rematch, the coach said he's expecting a battle.
“They're a good team,” he said. “Their top two lines are really good and their defense is really good.”
Chaska would say the same about Eden Prairie.
And?
“We're hoping for a fun bus ride home,” said Smith.