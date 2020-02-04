On Saturday, the Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team defeated Edina 3-2, completing a two-game Lake Conference sweep.
“We’ve been playing Edina three times per season,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith, “but counted the holiday tournament game as conference game this year. We’ll do the same next year.”
In December, Eden Prairie defeated Edina 1-0.
“We’ve won the conference before with an undefeated record,” said Smith, “so I know we’ve swept the two Lake games, but I don’t think we’ve ever won all three.”
On Saturday, Eden Prairie won a second.
The win was convincing, until it wasn’t.
Edina cut into Eden Prairie’s 3-0 lead four minutes into the third period.
The Hornets made it 3-2 with two minutes remaining.
“It’s 3-2 and we take a penalty,” said Smith. “It’s six on four and you’re thinking ‘oh no.’
“It was fun to hear the guys on the bench,” he added. “They were cheering every blocked shot and every time we chipped a puck out. Great environment and great game.”
Carter Batchelder, Ben Steeves and Jackson Blake scored Eden Prairie goals.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie defeated Buffalo 9-1.
Eden Prairie’s top line — Steeves, John Mittelstadt and Blake — accounted for nine points (four goals and five assists).
Steeves netted a hat trick.
“We were the superior team against Buffalo, and played that way,” said Smith. “We scored goals, played good defense and had really good goaltending.”
The two wins lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to 15-4-1, 6-1 in the Lake Conference.
And?
On Saturday, Prior Lake lost 4-1 to Eastview.
“That opens the door,” said Smith, “and puts us back in the No. 1-seed discussion. They have the head-to-head (Prior Lake defeated Eden Prairie 5-3 in December), but we’re first in the Lake and they’re third or fourth in the South Suburban. We also have a better record.”
The winner has the best finish.
Prior Lake (13-5-3) finishes its regular season with games against Holy Family, Shakopee, Lakeville South and Apple Valley.
Eden Prairie finishes with Totino-Grace, Minnetonka, Saint Michael-Albertville, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Wayzata.
On Saturday (7 p.m.), the Eagles play an away game at Minnetonka.