By blanking Edina 1-0 on Saturday, the Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team won the Edina Holiday Classic for the first time since 2016.
In doing so, Eden Prairie won three games in three days.
Along the way, forward Ben Steeves counted his second hat trick of December.
Eden Prairie would have a three-goal second period in a 6-1 win over Elk River and a three-goal third period in a 4-0 win over Grand Rapids.
“The most impressive stat of the weekend,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith, “was allowing just one goal in three games, and that happened during the first shift of our first one.
“We’re playing good team defense,” he added “and still creating scoring chances.”
Threes
In playing three games in three days, Eden Prairie used 10 forwards, six defensmen and two goalies.
“We were the away team for all three games,” said Smith. “That meant we didn’t have last change, but that was OK, as we could see how the other teams would try to attack us.”
Elk River tried to take away Eden Prairie’s top line with matchups.
“Our depth wore them down,” said Smith.
After trailing 1-0, Eden Prairie scored six unanswered goals.
Steeves completed a natural hat trick (three consecutive goals) with one second remaining in the third period. Tyler Johnson scored twice, Riku Brown once.
Grand Rapids’ tact was to play physical.
For two periods, their plan almost worked to perfection.
“It was up in the air for two periods,” said Smith, of his team’s 1-0 late lead, “but that second one kind of burst their bubble. They quit after that.”
Carter Batchelder scored twice. Steeves and John Mittelstadt scored lone goals.
Champions
Both Eden Prairie and Edina opened tournament play with wins over Elk River and Grand Rapids (Edina beat Grand Rapids 5-0, Elk River 4-1).
On Saturday, they would play for the Holiday Classic Championship.
“Saturday’s game was a speed game,” said Smith. “Players were flying up and down the ice.
“It felt like a playoff game,” he added, “which was perfect.”
Eden Prairie scored the game’s only goal with three minutes left to play.
“We were on the power play,” said Smith. “Steeves moved it to Luke (Luke Mittelstadt) who moved it to Johnny (John Mittelstadt). Johnny saw an opening and made a great shot.”
More
Eden Prairie had opened its regular season with four games in 19 days.
Last week, they played three games in three days.
“We play eight through the break,” said Smith, “and we have five more to go.”
On Thursday (today), Eden Prairie opens the Prior Lake Hockey for Life Classic with a 5 p.m. game against St. Thomas Academy. On Friday at 5 p.m., Eden Prairie plays Chaska. On Saturday, Eden Prairie plays Moorhead (noon start).
The Hockey for Life Tournament will be played at Dakotah Arena.
The Eagles return to Prior Lake to play the Lakers at Dakotah Arena on Thursday, Jan. 2. On Saturday, Jan. 4, Eden Prairie plays an away game at Buffalo.