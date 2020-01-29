Nearly every Eden Prairie swimmer counted a season-best time in Friday’s home meet against top-ranked Edina.
Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston doesn’t get it.
“We worked really hard last week, so I’m not sure why that happened,” said Boston. “I guess you can decide to do something and then go do it no matter how you feel.
“The guys fought for everything,” she added, “and did very well.”
No. 1-ranked Edina defeated Eden Prairie 105-75.
Eden Prairie’s fight included two wins each from Soren Dunn and Alex Deng.
Dunn won both sprint freestyle races, posting 21.55 in the 50 freestyle and 47.72 in the 100.
Deng, the fastest flier in the state, clocked a 50.87 in the 100 butterfly. He won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 56.97.
The best races, read closest, occurred in the 200 medley relay, the meet’s first event, and the 500 freestyle.
In the medley relay, Eden Prairie (Eric Howard, Deng, Yash Salunke and Dunn) touched out Edina 1:38.09-1:38.51.
In the 500 freestyle, Edina’s JW Dewing edged Eden Prairie’s Jake Derouin 4:47.17–4:48.70.
“Jake has never been at a 48 in-season,” said Boston. “That’s a great spot.”
Derouin would also swim a good 200 freestyle, counting 1:48.13.
“What impressed me the most,” added Boston, “is how well we swam at the end of the meet. That says a lot about our character.”
Eden Prairie counted season bests from three entries in the backstroke and two in the breaststroke. Backstroke and breaststroke are the third- and second-to-last events of the meet.
Eden Prairie was scheduled to swim a make-up meet with Hopkins on Tuesday. On Friday, Eden Prairie ends its regular season with an away meet at No. 2-ranked Minnetonka.