Five Southwest Metro swim teams (Edina, Chaska/Chanhassen, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Eden Prairie) placed in the top-5 at Saturday’s Class AA state swim meet. Four of these schools (Edina, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Eden Prairie) hail from the Lake Conference, three from Section 2AA (Chaska/Chanhassen, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie).
Wow.
For fifth-place Eden Prairie, it was its 11th top-5 finish in a row, and 10th consecutive top-5 finish under the leadership of coach Kelly Boston.
Wowzer.
Edina won the team competition, posting a meet-best 323 points. Chaska/Chanhassen finished runner-up with 217.5 points. Minnetonka (195), Wayzata (181) and Eden Prairie (172) finished three, four and five.
Individuals
Soren Dunn not only counted two of Eden Prairie’s best performances, but two of the meet’s best performances.
Dunn won both sprint races.
In the 50-freestyle, the second-seeded Dunn edged Chaska/Chanhassen’s Evan Bock 20.67–20.91.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Dunn beat second-place Grafton Parlette (Rochester Century) 45.10–45.95.
To put these times in perspective, Dunn’s 50 is the third-fastest time in school history. His 100 is fourth-fastest.
Dunn was one of three swimmers to win two events. In both of his races, his finals times were faster than his seeded times.
“You look at Soren and you see a big strong kid,” said Boston, “but he works as hard as anyone in practice. He’s great competitor and he’s a great leader.”
Alex Deng counted two runner-up finishes. He finished second to Bock in the 100 butterfly 48.86–49.91. He’d also finish second to St. Louis Park’s Hayden Zheng in the 100 breaststroke 54.52–55.07.
Note: Three Automatic All-American and two All-American Consideration finishes made the 100 breaststroke the most competitive event of the meet.
And?
Deng’s 55.07 broke his own school record.
Jake Derouin would also place in the finals, counting an all-time best time and sixth-place finish (4:36.99) in the 500 freestyle.
“He raced two really good 500s,” said Boston. “He beat his seed time on Friday and then Friday’s time on Saturday.”
Derouin’s 500 was third-fastest in school history.
Gus Marin and Carter Doolittle would also score individual points. Marin finished ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:44.51), Doolittle 13th in the 100 freestyle (47.92).
“Carter tied the cut to get to state,” said Boston. “He wasn’t seeded in the top 16 and finished 13th, making the biggest move of anyone on our team.”
Marin?
“Gus goes faster every time he gets in the pool,” said Boston.
Relays
Eden Prairie’s 4D team (Doolittle, Derouin, Deng and Dunn) finished third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:06.56). Its 200 freestyle relay (Doolittle, Derouin, Wilson Ellis and Dunn) finished fifth (1:26.56), its 200 medley relay (Naren Nandylal, Deng, Yash Salunke and Doolittle) finished 11th (1:36.71).
Eden Prairie’s 400 relay finished fourth-fastest in Eden Prairie history. Its 200 freestyle relay was 11th-fastest, its 200 medley relay 17th-fastest.
Maximization
Boston summarized Saturday's meet by calling it “great.”
“This team absolutely maximized its potential,” she added. “No one fell off and that’s after two exhausting days.
“They swam in four sessions over the last week,” she added, “and each session was better (faster) than the previous one. Friday’s prelims were better than our section finals and Saturday’s finals were better than Friday. That’s hard to do, really hard to do.’
And?
“They swim with a lot of heart,” she said. “They’re super talented and they’re an amazing group to coach."