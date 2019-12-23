The Eden Prairie High School boys swim and dive team defeated Wayzata by two points during last year’s dual-meet season. Wayzata would then edge Eden Prairie by one point at last year’s state meet.
What would happen this year?
“Different players and different teams,” said Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston. “We graduated a couple really good swimmers and they graduated a couple really good swimmers.”
On Friday, Eden Prairie defeated Wayzata 98-87.
“Fifty percent of the team counted lifetime bests,” said Boston. “They came into the season wanting to be a good team. Now they know.
“They’re only going to get better,” she added.
Wayzata opened Friday’s meet by winning the first two events (200 medley relay and 200 freestyle).
Eden Prairie’s answer was loud.
The Eagles finished one (Yash Salunke, 2:02.40) and two (Eric Howard, 2:02.47) in the 200 individual medley and one (Soren Dunn, 21.82) and two (Carter Doolittle, 22.46) in the 50 freestyle.
Alex Deng won the 100 butterfly (51.25) and then Dunn and Doolittle doubled on the 100 freestyle, Dunn finished first (48.23), Doolittle second (49.16).
Eden Prairie ended any thoughts of a Wayzata comeback by finishing first (Jake Derouin, 5:57.65), second (Gus Marin, 5:00.46) and third (Finn Bloch, 5:04.96) in the 500 freestyle.
Strong finish
Eden Prairie finished the meet with a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.79), a win in the 100 breaststroke (Deng, 57.35) and a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3:14.35).
“Yash (Salunke) split a 49 (49.96) in our last relay,” said Boston. “He came into the season a 51.”
Doolittle would also impress, splitting a 49.23.
“He had a really good end of the season last year,” said Boston, “and came back where he left off.
“We talk about that all the time,” she added. “If you come back where you leave off, you’ll get faster. If you have to build back up, you’ll end up with the same times.”
And yes, that involves work.
“This team is full of super hard workers,” said Boston. “They’re not just wishing, hoping and dreaming, they’re doing it.”
Proof?
“They came in and swam a hard set on Saturday morning,” said Boston.
Eden Prairie will train throughout the break. They return to competition on Friday, Jan. 3, with a home meet against Blake/Breck. On Saturday, Jan. 4, Eden Prairie swims in the Maroon and Gold Invitational.