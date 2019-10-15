Rains and cold temperatures were as welcome at Thursday’s Lake Conference Cross-County Championships as a 5 a.m. alarm.
“It’s crazy,” said Eden Prairie coach Jeff Lindlief, “Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were all dry.”
Thursday was not and neither was the Gale Woods Farm course.
“It’s why times don’t matter in cross-country,” said Lindlief. “You run against each other, not a clock.”
The coach then caught himself.
“Times are still a barometer,” he said, “especially when you’ve been running on the same course for years.”
And?
“You deal with the conditions the best you can,” he said.
On Thursday, the Eden Prairie boys team was best at dealing with the conditions, winning the school’s first Lake Conference Championship since 2009.
Zach Spears, Eden Prairie’s lead runner, ran well. Jake Derouin, back from injury, would also run well, ditto for Mohamed Mohamud, Isaac Hartman, Nile Timmerman, Jack Gschwendtner and Alex Gutierrez.
“The guys had a good race,” said Lindlief. “At the same time, they were ticked that they didn’t run better.”
Eden Prairie scored a meet-best 38 points. Minnetonka finished second with 90 points, Hopkins third with 91. Wayzata (95), Buffalo (105), Edina (111) and Saint Michael-Albertville (161) finished four, five, six and seven.
Individually, Spears finished third overall (16:18.5). Derouin finished fifth (16:29.5), Mohamud seventh (16:38.2), Hartman eighth (16:40.0) and Timmerman 15th (16:56.0). Gschwendtner and Gutierrez finished 16 and 19.
Question: Should Eden Prairie expect similar results when it runs in the upcoming Section 6AA meet?
“We don’t expect it to be the same,” said Lindlief. “Edina, for example, held three kids out.”
In his next breath, he said his Eagles are capable of running better/faster.
“We can be pretty good when we get after it,” he said.
Girls fifth
While the Eden Prairie girls team didn’t run a particularly strong race, they might have still finished fifth had they ran really well.
“I didn’t have our girls prepared to run well,” said Lindlief
Edina won Thursday’s race, counting a meet-best 48 points. Wayzata (53), Minnetonka (75) and Saint Michael-Albertville (75) finished two, three and four. Eden Prairie (128), Hopkins (135) and Buffalo (195) finished five, six and seven.
To put the strength of Thursday’s field in perspective, Lindlief said, “Saint Michael-Albertville returned almost everyone off last year’s state championship team and finished fourth. Wayzata, Edina and Minnetonka are three of the best teams in the state and one of them isn’t going to get out of our section.”
Individually, Eden Prairie’s Liesl Paulsen finished fourth overall.
“It was the first time she’s been under 18 minutes this season,” added Lindlief.
Paulsen clocked an 18:39.8.
Abby Jirele finished 23rd (19:50.5), Ella Bakken 30th (20.03.0), Haley Parker 34th (20:14.3) and Lizzy Jester 37th (20:42.5).
Lori Derouin and Emily Dahl finished 38 and 39.
Section 6AA
The all-important Section 6AA met is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Gale Woods Farm.
The boys field includes, according to an Oct. 7 Coaches Association poll, No. 2-ranked Eden Prairie, No. 5-ranked Edina, No. 8-ranked Hopkins and No. 11-ranked Minnetonka.
The girls field includes No. 2-ranked Edina, No. 3-ranked Wayzata, No. 7-ranked Minnetonka and No. 10-ranked Eden Prairie.
The top two finishers, plus the top eight individuals not on one of the two state-qualifying teams, advance to the state meet.
Eden Prairie goals?
“When we walk away from the meet,” said Lindlief, “I want our runners to say, “Hey, that’s the best race I’ve run all year.”