Kyle Bratrud

Kyle Bratrud, top of podium, won a National Championship in the 15K Freestyle at the 2020 U.S. Nationals Cross Country Skiing Championships on January 3rd.

 Submitted Photo

Kyle Bratrud, 2011 Eden Prairie High School graduate, won a National Championship in the 15K Freestyle at the 2020 U.S. National Cross Country Skiing Championships in Houghton, Michigan, on Jan. 3. He finished second in the 30K Classic on Jan. 5. Bratrud is a four-time NCAA All-American, a four-time National Champion, and a three-time World Championships team member. He competes for the Stratton Mountain T2 Team in Vermont.

Tags

Sports editor

Dan Huss covers Eden Prairie sports and especially loves reporting on sports features and outdoors-related adventures. He lives in Shorewood with his wife, Marnie, daughters Aili and Britt, and Wilma, a pheasant-finding Deutsch Drahthaar.

Events

Recommended for you