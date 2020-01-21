Kyle Bratrud, 2011 Eden Prairie High School graduate, won a National Championship in the 15K Freestyle at the 2020 U.S. National Cross Country Skiing Championships in Houghton, Michigan, on Jan. 3. He finished second in the 30K Classic on Jan. 5. Bratrud is a four-time NCAA All-American, a four-time National Champion, and a three-time World Championships team member. He competes for the Stratton Mountain T2 Team in Vermont.
Bratrud wins U.S. Nationals 15K Freestyle
Tags
Dan Huss
Sports editor
Dan Huss covers Eden Prairie sports and especially loves reporting on sports features and outdoors-related adventures. He lives in Shorewood with his wife, Marnie, daughters Aili and Britt, and Wilma, a pheasant-finding Deutsch Drahthaar.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Recommended for you
Trending Now in Eden Prairie
Articles
- Crowds brave icy roads to enjoy fresh powder and a new pavilion at Winter Blast
- Boys basketball: No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie tags No. 5-ranked Hopkins with 82-68 loss
- Eden Prairie student earns perfect score on ACT
- Eden Prairie artist awarded Artist Initiative grant from Minnesota State Arts Board
- PROP and county social services side-step generational blocks to give seniors the services they need, and deserve
- Eden Prairie Center's Target plans a facelift to modernize its look
- Catching parents' eyes is the best way to earn their students at Eden Prairie preschools
- Eden Prairie dance team 3rd at Lake Championships, focus shifts to Section 2AAA
- Spiritually Speaking: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Both long-lasting and ephemeral, Eden Prairie's public art and sculptures brighten everyday spaces
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Medical examiner identifies man found dead in median along Highway 169
-
Shakopee special education students face physical challenges every day. These high schoolers solved a few of them
-
Chaska man dies in snowmobile crash
-
Shakopee receives DEED grant to clean up Riverfront Bluff Development
-
Wayzata Art Experience is canceled this year, will return in 2021
-
Lake Minnetonka area school district levies and their impact
-
Crowds brave icy roads to enjoy fresh powder and a new pavilion at Winter Blast
-
BCA will lead investigation after body found on Highway 169 median
-
Barenaked Ladies to perform at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel June 26
-
Lakefront Music Fest rounds out 2020 lineup