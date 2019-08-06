The St. Paul Saints' Ryan Zimmerman, of Eden Prairie, has been named the American Association Rawlings' July Pitcher of the Month.
The 23-year-old Zimmerman went 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA in six games (five starts). In 37.0 innings, he walked 10 and struck out 41, while opponents hit .220 against him. He didn’t allow more than two runs in any of his five starts and went 6.0 innings three times and 7.0 innings twice.
His most dominant performance came on July 24 at home against Cleburne. He pitched 7.0 innings and allowed one run on one hit, while striking out a career-tying-high nine.
On the season, Zimmerman is 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 games (10 starts). In 72.1 innings pitched he’s walked 43 and struck out 71 while opponents are hitting just .218 against him. He’s ninth in the league in ERA.