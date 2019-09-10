Before the start of the school year, the Chaska/Chanhassen/Eden Prairie Mountain Bike Team kicked off its season with a race in Austin, Minnesota.
In Austin, 11 riders raced on Saturday, Aug. 24, and 29 on Sunday, Aug. 25. The middle school riders raced on Saturday and the high school racers on Sunday.
Six riders from CCMTBike team finished on the podium. Grace Atterson, of Chaska, finished first and Danica Barrett, of Victoria, came in third in the eighth-grade girls middle school race. Samantha Klepperich, of Chaska High School, came in third in the girls varsity race. Trinity Atterson, of Chaska High School, came in third in the girls Junior Varsity race.
The Chaska High School team finished first.
At the Sept. 7, Lake Rebecca race, three middle school racers made the the podium. Atterson finished first and Barrett finished second, both in the eighth-grade girls race. Grant Atterson came in fourth in the sixth-grade boys race.
Lake Rebecca high school races Sept. 8 were canceled due to the weather.
The team will continue its racing season on Sept. 28 and 29 in Riverfalls, Wisconsin; Oct. 5 and 6 in Detroit Lakes and Oct. 26 and 27 at Mount Kato in Mankato.
In 2020, riders from Chaska, Chanhassen, Southwest Christian, Holy Family, Eden Prairie, Waconia, home school, or other area high schools that do not have a team are all welcome. The team is an all-inclusive, everyone-rides organization.
Visit the team website at ccmtbike.shutterfly.com for more information. Parents can also email team coaches with specific questions at ccmtbike@gmail.com.