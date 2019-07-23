Last week, Minnesota welcomed Adaptive Sports USA's Junior Nationals for only the second time in 36 years with 90-degree temperatures, 80-degree dew points and few mosquitoes.
“We had fantastic time,” said Adaptive Sports USA Executive Director Susan Rossi, “and the meet was a great success.
“Two-hundred fifty five athletes competed,” she added. “They brought 70 coaches and we had more than 600 volunteers.”
Adaptive Sports USA held its first Junior Nationals meet in 1984. Rochester, Minnesota, hosted in 2013.
This year's week-long Junior Nationals event was headquartered in Bloomington. Swimming events were held at the Eden Prairie Community Center, archery and track and field at Eden Prairie High School.
Athletes, from 32 different states and through age 22, competed in archery, paratriathlon, power lifting, shooting (airguns), swimming and track and field.
National classification was was available for archery, swimming and track and field.
Highlights
Rochelle, Illinois' Aubrey Headon broke an International Paralympic World Record in the long jump, leaping 2.79 meters.
Next week, Headon will represent Team USA at the 2019 World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Nottwil, Switzerland.
Some 200 national records were also set at the Adaptive Sports USA's Junior Nationals.
“The athletes are getting better,” said Rossi, “and more are coming out.”
This year's competition featured 102 “new” athletes.
“The event is growing,” added Rossi.