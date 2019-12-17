The Eden Prairie High School dance team nailed it.
At Saturday's Eastview Invitational, easily one of the most competitive tournaments of the season, Eden Prairie's kick team placed third, two spots behind Eastview, one spot behind defending state champion Wayzata.
“All the big hitters were there,” said Eden Prairie coach Jessica Howells. “We're ecstatic. To finish where we finished is pretty exciting.”
Saturday's field included 12 teams.
Note: Including Saturday, Eden Prairie had competed its kick routine just three times.
Question: How far can Eden Prairie take said routine?
“First or second place,” laughed Howells. “We obviously have more work to do, but it can definitely get better.”
Howells then said it will get better when her roster gets healthier.
“We're working on endurance,” she said. “and we're working on technique.”
On Saturday, Eden Prairie counted a score in the 400s, which is impressive.
“We're getting a lot of 7s, 8s, 9s ad 10s,” said Howells.
Eden Prairie competed the same routine on Thursday at a Lake Conference meet at Saint Michael-Albertville.
Eden Prairie's varsity routine finished third. Its junior varsity routine finished second, its B-squad routine finished first.
After the meet, Eden Prairie tweeted, “We're so proud of how all our routines are progressing and can't wait to keep making gains.”
On Saturday, Eden Prairie nailed it.
Eden Prairie returns to Lake Conference action on Thursday (today) with a kick meet at Hopkins.
Eden Prairie will get an opportunity to perform in front of a home crowd on Friday, Jan. 24, when it hosts its Eden Prairie Showcase.