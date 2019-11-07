- Adult female white-tailed deer weigh about 145 pounds, and males weigh about 170 pounds.
- A whitetail’s home range is about 1 square mile.
- The biggest white-tailed deer recorded in Minnesota was a 500-pound buck.
- Last year, 32% of Minnesota firearm hunters successfully harvested a deer.
- Seventy percent of Minnesota’s firearms deer harvest typically occurs during the first three or four days of the season.
- The average hunter spends five days afield during Minnesota’s firearms deer season.
According to a 2011 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report, all hunting-related expenditures in Minnesota totaled $725 million; trip-related expenses such as food, lodging and transportation were $235 million; hunters spent $400 million on equipment; and hunters spent $90 million on other items such as magazines, membership dues, licenses, permits, land leasing and ownership. And deer hunting in 2011 contributed 3,760 jobs in Minnesota, according to the Hunting in America report.