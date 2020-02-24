The Class AA 500-yard freestyle state cut is 4:45.65.
Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston said it had never been under 4:50 before.
The state standard for the 4x100 relay is 3:16.36.
“You need four guys to average 49s to get to state,” said Boston. “That's fast.”
With those ticks being tocked, the Eden Prairie High School swim team had a fast Section 2AA swim meet, besting the state standard 10 times.
“Of all the teams swimming on Friday, I thought we had the best finals,” said Boston. “You always want a couple extras, but the swims we thought would get there (state) made it.”
This includes three section champions.
Soren Dunn, the Section 2AA Swimmer of the Meet, won both sprint races. He swim the 50 freestyle in a meet-best 21.01. He won the 100 freestyle in 45.94.
Alex Deng won the 100 breaststroke, clocking 56.87.
Qualifiers
In addition to winning three events, Eden Prairie bested, or tied, the state standard seven other times.
Deng finished second in the 100 butterfly with a 50.90. The state cut is 52.28.
Jake Derouin, who narrowly missed on qualifying for the state meet in the 200 freestyle, made it in the 500, swimming 4:40.47.
Gus Marin did make it in the 200, coming out of the consolation heat to swim 1:45.34. The state standard is 1:45.37.
And yes, 0.03 of a second is cutting it close.
And?
Carter Doolittle made state by a closer margin.
Doolittle swam the 100 freestyle in 48.24. The state standard in the 100 freestyle is 48.24.
“A senior captain making it like that brings tears to your eyes,” said Boston.
Eden Prairie bested the standard in the 200 medley relay (Finn Bloch, Deng, Yash Salunke and Dunn – 1:36.39), 200 freestyle relay (Doolittle, Derouin, Salunke and Deng – 1:27.01) and 400 freestyle relay (Doolittle, Derouin, Salunke and Dunn – 3:13.95).
“I was most worried about our 200 free relay,” said Boston, “and they have the fourth fastest time at state.”
Goals
On paper, Eden Prairie is projected to push for a top-3 finish.
“We're right there with Minnetonka and Wayzata,” said Boston. “but they qualified divers.”
In her next breath, she said won't worry about what she can't control.
”We'll focus on making it back to finals,” she said. “Soren and Alex are going to want to make a run at winning an individual title, and Jake is going to want to finish in the top-8.”
If those things happen, or come close to happening, Eden Prairie could finish top-3.
And?
Eden Prairie was honored with a Gold Academic Award at Friday's section finals.
“Our team GPA is 3.82,” said Boston. “That's amazing.
“Last year,” she added, “there were only two schools in the state to have both their girls and boys teams win those awards. Eden Prairie was one of them.”
This year's state meet, at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the U of M campus, is scheduled for Friday (preliminaries) and Saturday (finals). Class AA sessions begin at 6 p.m.