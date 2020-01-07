Graduation subtracted 12 skiers from last year's 33-member Eden Prairie High School girls and boys alpine ski team.
This year's combined squad numbers 42.
“That means we have lots of new skiers,” said Eden Prairie coach Nate Springer.
And?
“We haven't had a time trial yet,” said Springer, before the Holiday break, “so I'm not too sure about anything.”
While he's unsure of his incoming talent, he's pretty sure it doesn't include Becca Divine, second at last year's state meet and first the year before.
“I've had Becca, Laura Post and Jack Post on the team,” said Springer. “As a coach, you're lucky to have one skier like that, ever. I've had three.”
He's looking for a fourth.
“Like I said, it's hard to say what we'll have,” he said, “especially with the new kids.”
To be sure, some of his new-to-the-team kids come to the program with racing experience.
Competitive
While Springer says Minnetonka should be favorites to wins both girls and boys Lake Conference titles, he said his Eagles can be competitive.
“We should be in the middle some where,” he said.
Jakob Zeller returns to the boys team with state-meet experience.
“He'll be our No. 1,” said Springer.
Senior captain Troy Johnson returns experience, as do Evan Divine, Zach and Jacob Haugen, Max Johnson, Bode Springer, Andrew Spears and Braden Fletcher.
Renee Turtle is expected to be No. 1 in the Eden Prairie girls team's run order.
Ava Schroeder and Madison Cullen could be No. 2 and No. 3 or No. 3 and No. 2.
Emma Colford, Kylee Lovekin, Kaitlin Nryhn and Abby Swanson will also be in the mix.
Joy ride
Eden Prairie was scheduled to compete in a conference meet at Wild Mountain last Friday.
Because of the Holiday break, Eden Prairie wouldn't have a full lineup.
That will change this week when everyone is back at school.
Springer can't wait.
“We had a number of skiers work hard over the offseason,” he said, “and they're expecting to see big improvements.”
The coach is too.