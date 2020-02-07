Question: Does sending three skiers to next week’s state alpine meet equate to a schuss slush?
On Tuesday, the Eden Prairie High School girls and boys alpine ski teams advanced three individuals out of the highly competitive Section 6 Championship Meet.
“You hope to qualify as many skiers as possible,” said Eden Prairie coach Nate Springer. “We haven’t had three go for a couple years.”
Senior captain Madison Cullen qualified with ninth-place overall finish. She counted runs of 28.56 and 28.97.
Sophomore Renee Turtle qualified with a 12th-place finish, counting runs 28.97 and 28.86.
“Two in the top-15 is impressive,” said Springer. “That doesn’t happen very often.”
Ava Schroeder finished 24th (29.54, 30.06), Kylee Lovekin 52nd (34.24, 34.08), Emma Colford 69th (51.09, 32.11) and Laura Engh 103rd (35.13, 52.57).
Lakeville North (401 points) and Edina (390 points) placed first and second and qualified for the state meet in the team competition.
Eden Prairie finished sixth (343 points). The field included 18 teams.
Haugen qualifies
Sophomore Zach Haugen skied to a state-qualifying 18th-place finish on the boys side.
“He was the last qualifier,” said Springer.
Haugen was in 18th-place after the first run and finished 18th. He counted runs of 26.69 and 26.60.
Teammate Jakob Zeller, Eden Prairie’s fastest skier during the regular season, followed a fall on his first run with second-fastest second run of the meet.
“He did what he could to get back into it (contention), but came up a little short,” said Springer.
Zeller finished 24th (29.96, 24.21), Troy Johnson 35th (28.58, 25.5), Max Johnson 48th (30.11, 28.79), Jacob Haugen 55th (30.66, 30.58) and Evan Divine 62nd (28.45, 34.7).
Lakeville South, placing four skiers in the top 5, and Edina, three skiers in the top-10, earned the two team-qualifying berths.
Lakeville South counted 411 points, Edina 393. Eden Prairie finished fifth with 300 points.
State
The state alpine meet is set for Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Goals?
“All three are competitive and all three will want to finish in the top-20 (All-State),” said Springer, “but this is their first trip to state. They’ve never raced the hill.
“Still, they’ll be confident in their skills,” he added. “They’re all solid skiers; it’s why they’re there.”
While the Giants Ridge course is nearly twice as long the section course (Buck Hill), Springer said his skiers will be prepared.
“We’ve mimicked course styles at practice,” he said. “The second boys run at sections was really turny and second girls run had some big combinations in the middle, but they did Ok because they’ve seen those things before.
“You never know how they’ll set the state course,” he added, “but we’re familiar with their style.”
And?
“They’ll have fun,” said Springer, “and whatever happens is going to happen. It's racing.”