With the second day of the Lake Conference alpine meet set for Thursday (today), Eden Prairie coach Nate Springer knows the script.
“We’re in the middle of the pack,” he said. “We’re not going to beat Edina. We’re not going to beat Minnetonka. Sometimes we beat Wayzata and sometimes we beat Hopkins. Sometimes they beat us.
“Any given day,” he added.
The Eden Prairie boys team is almost always lead by Jakob Zeller.
“He’s always top-10 and usually top-5,” said Springer. “Last week, he finished second. He’s been great.”
Zach Haugen and Troy Johnson have also been consistently consistent.
“The guys could maybe sneak into state on the boys side,” said Springer, “but realistically, we’re thinking about qualifying individuals. Jakob, Zach and Troy can do it.
“Any given day,” he added.
Renee Turtle, Madison Cullen and Ava Schroeder have the best chances to make it on the girls side.
“They’ve been our top three skiers all season,” said Springer.
Variables
Alpine skiing is a sport of variables.
“In a sport like basketball,” said Springer, “you’re playing different teams, but the court is always the same size and the ball is always the same size.
“In skiing, the course can be different,” he added. “Conditions can change from one run to the next. It could start snowing. The sun could come out and the course could get soft. You could have a great run but the timing failed. When you have to go do it again, it might not be so great.”
Any given is just that, any given day.
On Thursday (today), Eden Prairie skis its last conference race of the season. On Tuesday, Eden Prairie skis in the Section 6 race.