It took four games over two days for the Eden Prairie American Legion baseball team to get a Gopher Classic pool-winning shot at Faro Post 2, arguably one of the best teams in the 92-team field (Fargo entered Sunday night's game with 37-3 record).
And?
“It was a 2-1 game when Connor (Connor Hemme) came in with the bases loaded in the sixth,” said Eden Prairie coach Valdie Magstadt. “Two strikeouts got him out of the inning, and then he pitched a perfect seventh. We added a couple runs in our half of the sixth and won 4-1.
“They're a really good team,” he added. “They'll likely win a North Dakota state championship and advance to regionals.”
Eden Prairie's run through the Gopher Classic ended Monday in a 12-11 Sweet 16 loss to Millard South (Omaha, Neb.).
“Not sure what we would have done had we won,” said Magstadt. “Guys were running on fumes and we were out of pitching.”
Eden Prairie had played six games in four days, two on Friday, two on Saturday, one on Sunday and one on Monday.
“We had a really good tournament,” said Magstadt. “We played a bunch of tight close games and beat some really good pitching.
“That's what we'll see when the playoffs start,” he added.
Eden Prairie, one of 16 teams running host sites, opened tournament play Friday morning with a 17-2 win over West St. Paul.
Tyson Stritesky pitched a 5-inning complete game.
“That's how you want to start wen you're hoping to play six or seven games,” said Magstadt.
Jordan Amundson, Hemme and Tyson Sirek were credited with 2 RBIs apiece.
Friday night, Eden Prairie blanked Elk Horn, Neb. 6-0. Ben Shepard pitched a complete game shutout. He allowed six hits and struck out nine.
“We beat a very good pitcher who throws 87-88 mph,” said Magstadt. “He's not senior, but he'll pitch DI.”
Sirek led Eden Prairie with 2 RBIs.
Saturday, Eden Prairie used three pitchers (Luke Anderson, Taylor Chase and Hemme) in a 4-3 walk-off win over the Rochester Patriots.
Sam Larson counted the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning.
On Saturday night, Eden Prairie defeated Billings, Mont. by a score of 2-1.
Brandt Thompson pitched a complete game, allowed three hits and struck out 10.
Danielson and Amundson knocked in Eden Prairie runs.
Sunday, Eden Prairie beat Fargo 4-1.
Like everyone else, Eden Prairie was running out of pitching. Danny Pahl got the start and pitched 4 1/3 innings. Stritesky pitched 2/3 of an inning, Nick Parker 1/3. Hemme was credited with the save.
Monday, Eden Prairie fell 12-11 to Millard South.
Luke Anderson tied the game with a home run in the sixth. Millard South scored the winning run in the top of seventh.
“Yes, we would have liked to have that win,” said Magstadt. “Still, we finished 5-1 and had a great tournament. Six games over four days is a lot of baseball. We played well and beat some really good teams.”
Eden Prairie ends regular-season play this week with games Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Sub-state seeding takes place Saturday morning, with the sub-state tournament beginning Tuesday.
Magstadt thinks Eden Prairie will be awarded a No. 1 or 2 seed.
“We only have one sub-state loss,” said the coach. “We're 14-8, which could be better, but we've played a lot of high-level teams and we have a bunch of really good wins.”