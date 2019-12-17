The No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team must like taking tests.
Three weeks ago, then No. 3-ranked Eden Prairie opened its season with a 56-47 victory over then No. 1-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall.
One week later, No. 2-ranked Eden Prairie defeated No. 4-ranked Prior Lake 79-58.
On Thursday, No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie defeated No. 3-ranked Eastview 69-61.
And?
Eden Prairie didn't play one of those games on its home court.
“To play three top-5 teams in four games is a challenge,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom, “To win all three leaves us feeling pretty good about ourselves.”
Acing a test(s) will do that.
At Eastview, Eden Prairie trailed 32-31 at halftime.
With seven minutes remaining, the game was tied 53-53.
“They had the lead and then we had the lead,” said Flom. “with four minutes left, we went up by four. The biggest lead in the game was eight, and that's what we won by.”
Eastview was tough because they have five guys who can make threes.
“The one kid who made eight against Wayzata didn't make any against us,” said Flom. “Obviously, we talked about him in practice.”
The player Eden Prairie worried about most, however, was 6-foot, 11 inch Steven Crowl.
“While he's an excellent 3-point shooter,” said Flom, “he can also play with his back to the basket.”
Like Eden Prairie did when it faced, Prior Lake's Dawson Garcia, Flom tasked Connor Christensen with stopping the other team's best player.
“Connor's greatest attribute is his defense,” said Flom. “Not only can he defend a point guard, but he can do well against a 6-11 post.”
On Thursday, Crowl, a University of Wisconsin commit, was held to 15 points.
“I thought we out-toughed them down the stretch,” added Flom.
Offensively, Eden Prairie counted 19 points from Christensen, 16 from Austin Andrews and 15 from Drake Dobbs.
Next
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie, was scheduled to travel to North St. Paul. On Friday, Eden Prairie hosts Lakeville North.
Another test?
“We play a top-10 team at least once a week the rest of the way,” said the coach. “And that's OK, as I 'd still rather have that than the alternative. It keeps us focused.”
Another challenge is the fact that Eden Prairie only plays nine home games.
“Nine of our 26 games are at home,” said Flom. “In February, we're only home once.”
On Friday, Eden Prairie plays at home. They are also at home for next week's OSR Holiday Tournament (Dec. 27-28).
On Friday, Dec. 27, Eden Prairie hosts Edina. On Saturday, Dec. 28, the Eagles host Shakopee.