Its no secret that this year's Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team has state championship aspirations.
Eden Prairie, after all, is the defending Section 2-4A champion. Its four returning starters — Austin Andrews, Connor Christensen, Drake Dobbs and John Henry — started as sophomores. Eden Prairie's roster includes 12 seniors.
“Everyone knows our goal is to win a state championship,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “It doesn't need to be stated.”
So he won't.
“It's cliche,” said the coach, “but we're just trying to get better today, and then the next day. We'll fight and we'll compete.”
That the rest (wins and conference and section success) will take care of itself doesn't need to be stated.
At 18 points per game, Dobbs returns as Eden Prairie's leading scorer. Henry and Christensen averaged nearly 14 points per game last year; Andrews averaged 13.
If Christensen and Henry score at last year's pace, Eden Prairie could have four 1,000-point players on the floor at the same time.
“I can't think of a school that has four 1,000-point kids on the same team, let alone the same class,” said Flom. “That just doesn't happen.”
So?
Scoring points shouldn't be an Eden Prairie problem.
Concerns?
If you talk to Coach Flom long enough, he'll bring up the word toughness. He'll then bring it up again, again and again.
While last year's core can be tough, that toughness needs to be consistent.
Junior guard Will Foster, a Division I lacrosse player, is expected to help with that.
“He's a very good defender,” said Flom. “He's strong and plenty athletic.
“He's tough,” he added.
Schedule
Eden Prairie will open its season on Saturday, Nov. 30, as the No. 2-ranked team in the state.
Park Center is ranked No. 1, Prior Lake No. 3, Cretin-Derham Hall No. 4, Eastview No. 5 and Shakopee No. 6.
Eden Prairie, Prior Lake and Shakopee all compete in Section 2-4A.
“Two of our first three games are against top five teams,” said Flom. “We open with Cretin and then get Eastview in our third game.”
Eden Prairie should get used to it.
“We have every team in the top 10 on our schedule,” said Flom, “plus Minnehaha Academy and DeLaSalle.
“Minnehaha,” added Flom, “is said to have seven DI players on its roster. They might be top 10 in the country.”
Section 2-4A
The usual suspects, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake and Shakopee, are expected to compete for a Section 2-4A title.
While Prior Lake returns a team with two Division I players in Dawson Garcia and Tyree Ihenacho, it graduated 7-footer Robert Jones (17.1 points per game) and point guard Sam Nissen (14.5 points per game).
Shakopee?
“They return four starters and they beat us on our home court last year,” said Flom. “They're a match-up problem.”
While Eden Prairie returns four starters, it lost Ariel Bland, last year's team's most athletic player.
“That's a big loss,” said Flom. “If he were here, we could show up and probably win 80 percent of our games, but he's not here.”
Bland is spending his senior season at a prep school in Arizona.
And?
“We've got backups,” said Flom, “but we're going to need someone to evolve.”
The process starts today, gets better tomorrow, the day after tomorrow ...