Before Wednesday's Section 2-4A quarterfinal game against Chanhassen, Eden Prairie senior Austin Andrews was recognized for scoring his 2,000th career point.
Senior Drake Dobbs exited the game late in the second half with public address announcer Jane Voss acknowledging Dobbs' 2,000th career point.
If you think this is rare, you're right. In the history of Minnesota high school basketball, teammates have crossed the 2,000-point mark during the same season just three times -- Kevin and Kyle Noreen did it with the Minnesota Transitions in 2010, Archie Winans and Jaylon Holmes with Mountain Iron – Buhl in 2016.
In between the Andrews and Dobbs' acknowledgments, the No. 1-seeded Eagles put on a clinic.
Eden Prairie opened the game with two John Henry three-pointers and two Andrews put backs to lead 10-0.
Trailing 26-10, No. 8-seeded Chanhassen called its first time out.
Eden Prairie was getting points from everyone and it's defense was suffocating.
At halftime, Eden Prairie led 49-22. The Eagles' point total included eight made three-pointers.
The second half was more of the same.
With the outcome never in doubt, the Eagles removed their starters early.
Final score: Eden Prairie 94, Chanhassen 61.
Henry led Eden Prairie with 23 points. Dobbs and Connor Christensen added 19 apiece, Andrews 10 and Cole Tiran eight.
Adam Strobel led Chanhassen with 17 points. Austin Boll added 14.
Semifinals
With its win, the top-seeded Eagles earned the right to host both Saturday semifinal games.
At noon, Eden Prairie plays No. 4-seeded Prior Lake, 77-44 winners over No. 5-seeded Minnetonka.
Eden Prairie defeated Prior Lake 79-58 during the regular season.
The second semifinal, scheduled for 2:30 p.m., features No. 2-seeded Chaska vs. No. 3-seeded Shakopee.
Chaska defeated No. 7-seeded Bloomington Jefferson on Wednesday 45-36. Shakopee defeated No. 6-seeded Edina 70-52.
The Section 2-4A championship game will be played on the home court of the highest remaining seed on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m.