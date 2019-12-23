When the No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team meets Shakopee on Saturday, it will be the fourth time the Eagles have faced a top-4 team this season.
Correction: Fifth time.
The 7-0 Eagles have already defeated Cretin-Derham Hall, Prior Lake, Eastview and East Ridge.
Eden Prairie has also counted wins over Burnsville, North St. Paul and Lakeville North.
“We’re obviously playing well,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “We’re playing good defense and we’re making good decisions.”
And?
In Saturday’s 80-63 win at No. 4-ranked East Ridge, Eden Prairie nailed 63% of its three-point attempts.
In Friday’s 86-53 win over Lakeville North, Eden Prairie made good on 50% of its three-point attempts.
“As a team,” said Flom, “you hope to shoot 40% on the season. Right now, we’ve got a bunch of guys over that number.”
Connor Christensen is, Miles Frisch is, Austin Andrews is and so is Will Foster.
“Austin and Will don’t shoot a lot of threes,” said Flom, “but they can make them and teams have to respect that.”
Question: Why don’t opposing teams get after Eden Prairie on the perimeter?
“No one can stay in front of Drake (Drake Dobbs),” said Flom, “and Austin has been great in the post.”
Dobbs and Andrews had 18 points apiece in Saturday’s win over East Ridge. Christensen finished with 14, John Henry 10 and Foster nine.
Andrews counted 24 points in Friday’s win over Lakeville North. Christensen counted 17, Dobbs 16.
Pick your poison?
OSR Classic
On Friday and Saturday, Eden Prairie plays host to its OSR Physical Therapy Holiday Classic.
Four Section 2-4A teams play four games. Friday’s schedule includes Chaska vs. Shakopee (5:30 p.m.) and Eden Prairie vs. Edina (7:45 p.m.).
Saturday features Chaska vs. Edina (5:30 p.m.) and Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee (7:45 p.m.).
And while he isn’t overlooking Friday’s game and acknowledges that the regular season is barely a quarter of the way complete, Flom can't argue that Saturday’s Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee matchup has the potential to be his team’s most important regular season game of the year.
“If we can win it,” he said, “it would make it pretty hard for anyone to knock us out of the No. 1 seed, and Shakopee can say the same thing.”
When asked for a preview, Flom said the two teams are similar.
“They have five guys who can makes threes,” he said. “They have a very good point guard and three of their guys have been playing together since their freshmen seasons.”
Ditto for Eden Prairie.
“They beat us last year,” added Flom. “The guys remember that.”
The OSR Physical Therapy Holiday Classic will be played at Eden Prairie High School.