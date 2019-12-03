For the Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team, Saturday's first game of the season wasn't just a first game of the season.
“For 10 of our guys, it was their first varsity game,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith.
And?
Eden Prairie defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 6-2.
“We can shoot the puck,” said Smith. “Like I said last week, if we can 30 shots on goal, we're going to score five or six goals.”
Ben Steeves, making his Eden Prairie debut, scored three of those goals.
“He's a special player,” said Smith. “He's a great leader. He has a lot of hockey smarts and he has a great work ethic.”
He also has a great shot.
Line mate John Mittelstadt counted three assists.
Drew Holt, Carter Batchelder and Canyon Pergande scored lone goals.
Takeaway
Smith's take on Saturday's tilt was that Eden Prairie started jittery but calmed as the game went on.
“It's our first game,” he said.
Cretin had played the night before, losing a 4-3 heartbreaker to St. Thomas Academy.
Note: The Raiders led 3-0 going into the third period.
“They were in complete control,” said Smith.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie led 2-1 after one period and then 3-2 midway through the second period before breaking the game open with three straight goals.
“We have a lot of talent,” said Smith.
The win lifted No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie to a 1-0 start. The loss dropped Cretin-Derham Hall to 0-2.
Slow going
Traditionally, Eden Prairie is one of the latest teams in the state to play its first game.
“We like to get as much practice as we can,” said Smith. “We like to play a lot of people and look at different combinations.”
Eden Prairie was forced to make a late switch last week.
“Jackson (Jackson Blake) had been skating on our first line,” said Smith, “but he's not ready to go yet.”
Blake, who is from Eden Prairie, started last year at Shattuck-St. Mary's. He moved back to Eden Prairie last December and finished the hockey season playing on Eden Prairie's Bantam AA team.
He's currently waiting word on a MSHSL eligibility decision.
Eden Prairie returns to action Friday with a neutral-site (St. Louis Park Rec Center) game against Hermantown, Class AA's No. 2-ranked team.
Eden Prairie vs. Hermantown is part of the second annual North/South Classic. At noon on Saturday, Eden Prairie plays Brainerd.
On Friday, Dec. 13, Eden Prairie hosts Stillwater. The Eagles then play in back-to-back tournaments (Edina Holiday Classic, Dec. 19-21, Prior Lake Hockey for Life Classic, Dec. 26-28).