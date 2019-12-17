And then there were three, err, four actually.
On Friday, the No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team knocked Stillwater from the ranks of the unbeaten by saddling the Ponies with a 4-2 loss.
The game had pitted 3-0 Eden Prairie vs. 4-0 Stillwater.
On Saturday, Lakeville South tagged then unbeaten Rosemount with its first loss.
On Sunday, Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith said his Eagles and Maple Grove, and possibly one other team, were the only unbeaten teams in Class AA.
He was kind of right. Eden Prairie (4-0) and Maple Grove (6-0) are indeed unbeaten, but so is Hill Murray (6-0) and White Bear Lake (5-0-1).
Best of
In Friday's win over Stillwater, Eden Prairie's John Mittelstadt was the best player on the ice.
“He played his best high school game ever,” said Smith. “He scored shorthanded, he scored on the power play and scored 5-on-5. He was even better defensively, especially in our zone.”
Eden Prairie went up 3-0 and 4-1, yet Stillwater didn't quit.
“Their depth will keep them in a lot of games,” said Smith. “They always play hard and they skate really well.”
Carter Batchelder scored Eden Prairie's first goal.
Shots on goal were even at 37-37.
Target
Eden Prairie played its first game of the season on Saturday, Nov. 30. Since, they've only played three more games.
That pace is about to change.
“We'll play six games in the next two weeks,” said Smith.
Eden Prairie opens the Edina Holiday Classic Tournament on Thursday (today) with a game against Elk River. On Friday, they play Grand Rapids. On Saturday, they get Edina.
The tournament will be played at Braemar Arena.
“The target on our backs is pretty big,” said Smith. “Elk River always plays hard. They're really physical and I wouldn't expect the game to be pretty.
“Grand Rapids has already beaten a couple Top-10 teams,” added Smith, “and Edina is Edina. They seem to always be at their best when they play us.”
And?
“The Edina game will be a rematch of last year's state championship game,” said Smith.
Last year's Class AA title game ended in an Edina 3-2 overtime victory.
Next week, Eden Prairie sees St. Thomas Academy, Chaska and Moorhead in the Prior Lake Hockey for Life Classic.
Games, at the Dakotah Ice Arena, will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday.