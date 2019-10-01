Lighting led to the postponement of last Tuesday's Eden Prairie vs. Saint Michael-Albertville boys soccer game.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie fell 3-1 to No. 7-ranked Minnetonka.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie fell 2-1 to Hopkins.
“A disappointing week,” said Eden Prairie coach Rob St. Clair, “but disappointing because the guys have such high expectations.”
The two losses pinned Eden Prairie on a 7-5-2 overall record.
Question: With two games remaining in its regular season, is Eden Prairie a lock at Section 2AA's No. 4 seed?
Top-ranked Edina looks to be the section's top seed. One-loss Minnetonka could be seeded No. 2, a 10-2-1 Shakopee team No. 3.
“Our focus is on Tuesday when we face a section team in Bloomington Jefferson,” said St. Clair.
On Thursday (today), Eden Prairie ends regular-season play with an away game at Wayzata.
Finish
In its loss to Minnetonka, St. Clair said the Skippers put away its chances.
“Quite, frankly,” he said, “we didn't create enough.”
The coach went on to say that his Eagles played well from “box to box.”
“We need more goals,” he said.
In the loss to Hopkins, St. Clair said his team made two mistakes.
“Both wound up in the back of the net,” he said.
First?
In both the Minnetonka and Hopkins games, Eden Prairie trailed.
“Once you get behind,” said St. Clair, “it's harder to score.”
Question: Does Eden Prairie have to score first to have success?
“I wouldn't say we have to score first,” said St. Clair, “but I would say every goal is important, especially in close games. In close games, that one goal means everything. It can be mean the game.”
Remedy?
“We have to be dialed in for the full 80 minutes,” said St. Clair. “When the chances come, we better be ready.”
A section seeding meeting is scheduled for this weekend. Section play begins Tuesday. High seeds host.
Section semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, section finals for Tuesday, Oct. 15.
