While coach Rob St. Clair wouldn’t say his Eden Prairie High School boys soccer team’s 5-0 season-opening win over Chanhassen last Thursday means his 2019 Eagles have arrived, he thinks he sees them coming around the corner.
“I’ve seen enough to say we have the potential to be pretty good,” said St. Clair.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie manhandled the Storm, scoring three goals in the first half before adding two in the second.
Eden Prairie counted two goals from Jose Blanco and lone goals from Tyler Beaupre, Luke Hernandez and Kevin Rojas.
“We had what seemed liked 100s of chances,” said St. Clair. “We were better than they were and put a stamp on it.”
While Eden Prairie has played just the one game, it scored multiple goals against Stillwater in a scrimmage, and then played well, but didn’t score, in a scrimmage against Prior Lake.
“The thing I like is that we look and play hungry,” said the coach. “When you do that, you give yourself a chance.”
This week, Eden Prairie hosts Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Tuesday) and Eagan (Thursday).
“They’re good teams and we’ll know more next week,” said St. Clair.
Will Eden Prairie have arrived with two more wins?
“With a young team, the No. 1 thing you worry about is consistency,” said St. Clair. “If we can continue to play the way we want to play, we’ll take a step in the right direction.”
Translation: One good game does not make one good season.
“We’ve had two really good weeks of practice,” said the coach. “The guys like playing together and they’re having fun.
“I’ve been coaching a long time,” he added. “Playing together and having fun is good sign.”
On Thursday at 5 p.m., Eden Prairie hosts Eagan. Next Tuesday, Eden Prairie plays an away game at Buffalo (5 p.m.).