The Eden Prairie High School boys swim and dive team opens its 2019-20 season with an impressive collection of returning talent.
Junior Alex Deng returns with Eden Prairie's all-time fastest 100-yard breaststroke (55.62) and second-fastest 100-yard butterfly (49.40).
Senior Soren Dunn is third all-time in the 100-yard freestyle (45.72) and fifth all-time in the 50-yard freestyle (21.0). Senior Jake Derouin owns Eden Prairie's third-fastest 500-yard freestyle time (4:39.13).
Edina won last year's state meet, counting a meet-best 268 points. Wayzata finished third with 176 points. Eden Prairie finished fourth with 175 points, Minnetonka fifth with 153 points.
What does any of this have to do with this year?
“We have some good puzzle pieces,” said Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston. “We just have to put them all together.”
In Boston's next breath, she said she's not sure what to expect.
Can her swimmers start from last year's finish, or do they have to work their way back? Can they work their way back?
Will this year's team have enough depth?
Can Eden Prairie's youth make an immediate impact?
What about relays, will Eden Prairie get two or three to state?
“I won't know what we have until we start racing,” said Boston.
That goes for what everyone else has as well.
Eden Prairie opens its 2019-20 campaign on Thursday (today) with an away meet at Buffalo.
A week from Friday, Eden Prairie hosts Wayzata.
Note: Chaska/Chanhassen, second at last year's state meet, Wayzata and Minnetonka all have new coaches.
Numbers
Eden Prairie's roster hasn't numbered more than 30 in five years.
This year, the Eagles are 30-plus.
Eden Prairie also counts three divers, one (Nate Seidler) with returning experience.
“One of the new guys comes with a gymnastics background,” said Boston. “He doesn't have diving experience, but he has flipping experience.”
Book it
Having said that she can't predict where Eden Prairie will finish in the conference or whether or not they'll be chasing a medal (top three) at state, Boston is certain of one thing, two actually: “The guys are working super hard,” she said, “and they want to be a really good team.”