There's typically two tracks a cross-country team can take to qualify for the state meet. You can either ride your horses up front or possess top-end depth.
At Wednesday's Section 6AA Meet, easily the toughest section meet in the state (four top-10 teams reside in Section 6AA), the Eden Prairie High School boys cross-country team won with horses and depth.
Not only did senior captains Zach Spears (16:00.4) and Jake Derouin (16:01.9) finish two and three, Eden Prairie placed five runners (Spears, Derouin, Isaac Hartman, Jack Gschwendtner and Alex Guiterrez) in the top-13. Hartman finished ninth (16:32.1), Gschwendtner 12th (16:35.8) and Guiterrez 13th (16:42.9).
As a team, Eden Prairie counted a meet-best 39 points. Second-place Edina finished with 86 points. Hopkins (97 points), Wayzata (99 points) and Minnetonka (103 points) finished three, four and five.
The top two teams advance to the state meet.
“The boys did what we expected them to do,” said Eden Prairie coach Jeff Lindlief. “They weren't perfect, but they were pretty good.”
3 girls
The Section 6AA girls race featured No. 2-ranked Edina, No. 3-ranked Wayzata, No. 7-ranked Minnetonka and No. 10-ranked Eden Prairie.
“Someone was going to get left out,” said Eden Prairie coach Jeff Lindlief, on chasing a state-meet berth.
“Realistically,” he added, “we're trying to send as many individuals to state as we can.”
Lindlief wasn't conceding the team race, but rather acknowledging its top-end depth.
The top two teams plus the next eight individuals not on the top two teams advance to the state meet.
And?
Edina and Wayzata finished first and second, counting 38 and 45 points.
Eden Prairie leapfrogged Minnetonka to place third with 86 points. Minnetonka (90) and Hopkins (145) finished four and five.
“Our girls overachieved,” said the coach. “Minnetonka beat us by 60 points at the beginning of the season and by some 30 points at Victoria a few weeks ago.”
Eden Prairie counted third (Liesl Paulsen, 18:45.3), ninth (Abby Jirele, 19:05.1), 18th (Ella Bakken, 19:17.6), 27th (Haley Parker, 20:07.4) and 29th-place (Lori Derouin, 20:22.0) finishes.
Individually, Paulsen, Jirele and Bakken advanced to the state meet.
“Abby had the race of the year,” said Lindlief. “After tearing her ACL last winter, she's worked hard to catch up. She was really good a few weeks ago, better at the conference and then great on Wednesday.”
State
The Class AA state Meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The girls race begins at 10 a.m., the boys race at 11 a.m.
When asked about goals for his three state qualifiers, Lindlief mentions that the top-25 finishers earn All-State honors.
“Last year, Liesl (Paulsen) had a goal of finishing in the Top-10,” said Lindlief. “She just missed and finished 11th.
“Top-10 is a realistic goal this year,” he added, “She could even go higher.”
Jirele is looking at the top-25.
“Ninth in our section puts you pretty close,” said Lindlief.
Bakken?
“Because she ran at state last year, she knows what it's about,” said the coach. “That experience should put her in a good spot.”
Paulsen and Jirele are seniors. Bakken is a junior.
Title shot
The Eden Prairie boys team was ranked No. 1 in the coaches association's final poll. Mounds View was ranked No. 2, White Bear Lake No. 3 and Highland Park No. 4.
Not surprisingly, the coach said all four teams have a chance to win a state title.
“All four are very, very good,” he said. “It's going to come down to who can hang on or who can move up.
“The key,” he added, “will be to have all five guys run really well on the same day.”
While Eden Prairie has yet to do that this season, the coach said they have it in them.
“We're kind of thinking Saturday might be a good day for that to happen,” laughed Lindlief.