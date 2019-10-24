There's typically two tracts a cross-country team can take to qualify for the state meet. You can either have horses up front or possess top-end depth.
At Wednesday's Section 6AA Meet, easily the toughest section meet in the state (four top-10 teams reside in Section 6AA), the Eden Prairie High School boys cross-country team won with horses and depth.
Not only did senior captains Zach Spears (16:00.4) and Jake Derouin (16:01..9) finish two and three, Eden Prairie placed five runners (Spears, Derouin, Isaac Hartman, Jack Gschwendtner and Alex Guiterrez) in the top-13. Hartman finished ninth (16:32.1), Gschwendtner 12th (16:35.8) and Guiterrez 13th (16:42.9).
As a team, Eden Prairie counted a meet best 39 points. Second-place Edina finished with 86 points. Hopkins (97 points), Wayzata (99 points) and Minnetonka (103 points) finished three, four and five.
The top two teams advance to the state meet.
3 girls
The Section 6AA girls race featured No. 2-ranked Edina, No. 3-ranked Wayzata, No. 7-ranked Minnetonka and No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie.
“Someone was going to get left out,” said Eden Prairie coach Jeff Lindlief, on chasing a state-meet berth.
“Realistically,” he added, “we're trying to send as many individuals to state as we can.”
Lindlief wasn't conceding the team race, but rather acknowledging its top-end depth.
The top two teams plus the next eight individuals not on the top two teams advance to the state meet.
And?
Edina and Wayzata finished first and second, counting 38 and 45 points.
Eden Prairie leapfrogged Minnetonka to place third with 86 points. Minnetonka (90) and Hopkins (145) finished four and five.
Eden Prairie counted third (Liesl Paulsen, 18:45.3), ninth (Abby Jirele, 19:05.1), 18th (Ella Bakken, 19:17.6), 27th (Haley Parker, 20:07.4) and 29th-place (Lori Derouin, 20:22.0) finishes.
Individually, Paulsen, Jirele and Bakken advanced to the state meet.
The Class AA state Meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The girls race begins at 10 a.m., the boys race at 11 a.m.