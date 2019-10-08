The story wasn’t that the Eden Prairie High School boys and girls cross-country teams finished second at last Tuesday’s Victoria Lions Invitational, the story was the course itself.
“We got there at 1:40 p.m.,” said Eden Prairie coach Jeff Lindlief. “It started raining at 1:30.
“When we got there,” he added, “the course was wet. It went from wet to sloppy, from sloppy to standing water and from standing water to ankle-deep mud.”
Bad?
“The worst it’s been since the week before,” laughed/cried Lindlief.
And Eden Prairie counted a few PRs.
“For a day no one really wanted to run, we had some good performances,” said the coach.
Girls varsity and girls junior varsity teams had Eden Prairie’s best days.
“Our girls teams didn’t sit and back and wait,” said Lindlief.
Liesl Paulsen paced Eden Prairie’s varsity team with a first-place overall finish (19:14.0). Ella Bakken finished eighth (20:03.6), Abby Jirele 13th (20:30.6), Haley Parker 16th (20:34.4) and Lori Derouin 22nd (21:09.3).
Emily Dahl and Lizzy Jester finished 23 and 28.
As a team, Eden Prairie counted a second-best 60 points.
Minnetonka won with a meet-best 38 points. Edina (95), Chanhassen (147) and Prior Lake (162) finished three, four and five. The field included 14 teams.
Boys 2nd
The No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie boys team finished second to No. 8-ranked Stillwater.
Stillwater counted 52 points, Eden Prairie counted 68. Eastview (73), Prior Lake (74) and Chanhassen (161) finished three, four and five. The boys varsity field included 16 teams.
“Stillwater was more prepared to run than we were and they whupped our butts,” explained Lindlief.
Individually, Zach Spears paced the Eagles with a second-place finish (16:45.8).
“Zach ran the best race of his life,” said Lindlief.
In doing so, Spears finished one spot ahead of Chanhassen’s Nicholas Scheller, Class 2AA’s No. 2-ranked runner.
Issac Hartman finished 13th (17:39.5), Mohamed Mohamud 16th (17:44.1), Jake Derouin 17th (17:44.6) and Tristan Lainhart 20th (17:46.3).
Alex Guiterrez and Jack Gschwendtner finished 21 and 22.
Note: Derouin was running in his first race of the season.
“He ran a cautious race,” said Lindlief.
Takeaway?
Poor racing conditions had led race officials to cancel two of the last five Victoria Lions Invitationals.
Question: Why did they run on Tuesday?
“Since they’re redoing the golf course, they were more willing to let us go,” said Lindlief.
When asked what can be gained from running in such challenging conditions, Lindlief prefaced his answer by saying he’s hoping for ideal conditions for the upcoming Lake Conference, section and state meets.
“You sure hope conditions are better for sections and state,” he said, “but they might not be. If they’re not, racing on Tuesday can only help.”
On Thursday (today), Eden Prairie runs in the Lake Conference Meet. The girls varsity race is scheduled to start at 3:40 p.m., boys varsity at 4:10.
And yes, rain is in the forecast.
The Section 6AA Meet is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23.