The hope was that the Eden Prairie High School wrestling team would qualify four, five or six wrestlers to the Class 3A state meet.
“That's right where we landed,” said Eden Prairie coach Tom Gruhlke. “The five we got to state include three section champions.
“We wrestled 13 kids on Saturday, he added, “and all 13 placed in the top-four.”
And?
“Seven of the 13 are seventh, eighth and ninth-graders,” said Gruhlke. “We beat Waconia, the Section 6AAA team champion, in five weights.”
Translation: Eden Prairie's future looks bright.
Individual champions
No surprise, Jax Surprise won at 113 pounds.
“Jax was the No. 1 seed,” said Gruhlke. “He had split with the Minnetonka kid (Peter Barrett) during the regular season and faced him again in the finals.”
Anticipating that exact matchup, the coach and Surprise worked a plan at practice.
“Jax had a tendency to reach,” said Gruhlke, “and the Minnetonka kid would shoot under that reach. Saturday, Jax kept him close and didn't have to reach. He controlled the whole match.”
Surprise won his finals match with 8-4 decision.
Terrae Dunn won at 126 pounds.
“He's an eighth-grader wrestling like a junior or senior,” said Gruhlke. “he's tough and tougher yet when he stays on his feet.”
In the finals, Dunn (39-7) defeated Edina's Seth Nebel (38-9) 3-1.
Jacory Bates won at 132 pounds.
“Jacory won by out-scrambling a Waconia kid,” said Gruhlke. “He got his kid in cradle and then on his back. He finished it with a pin.”
True second
Bryce Dagel finished second at 145 pounds.
“He went 1-1 with Minnetonka's Andrew Sanders,” said Gruhlke. “In the finals, he had a chance at an escape, but tried for a reverse instead. The Minnetonka kid off of f the mat and we got nothing.
“We got desperate and gave up a couple back points,” he added. “That's how it ended.”
Sanders defeated Dagel 4-0.
Dagel came back to win true second, beating Chaska/Chanhassen's Grant Sussner 13-2.
Jordan Todd went into his true second match at 160 pounds nursing an ankle sprain.
“We were down 2-0 when we lost the flip,” said Gruhlke. “Their guy (Waconia's Ryan Dvorak) deferred and went up. Jordan has a pretty good cross ride and put him on his back. I wanted him to roll and do it again.”
Todd had a different plan.
“We made eye contact and he said, “No,” added Gruhlke. “He wasn't letting him up. Next thing I know, the ref slapped it.”
Oh-so-close
Eighth-grader Will Sather came within a eyelash, Gruhlke's description, of making it to state by winning a true second match in the heavyweight class.
“He gave up 50 pounds, but still got his kid on his back,” said Gruhlke. “We got a little over eager and the kid rolled him.”
Sather, the No. 5 seed to open this tournament, finished third. His day included a pair of wins over the No. 4 seed, Chaska/Chanhassen Cody Kack.
“Moxie is the word I use to describe Will,” said Gruhlke. “He has a lot of it.”
first-year wrestler Tommy Pederson finished third at 170 pounds.
“He got beat in the semis by the No. 2-ranked kid in the state (Waconia's Ma x McEnelly),” said Gruhlke. “He was upset. When I caught him running sprints in the hallway, he looked at me and said, “that's not going to happen next year.'”
Pederson ended his day with a third-place pin.
State tournament
Gruhlke said his wrestlers drew tough draws for their respective state tournaments.
“That's how it's supposed to be,” he said. “It's best on best. Guys are there for a reason.”
The state individual tournament, at Xcel Energy Center, starts on Friday. Class 3A matches are expected to begin at 1 p.m.