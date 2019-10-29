The Eden Prairie High School Dance Team (EPDT) had a strong showing at this year’s Miss Dance Team Minnesota competition. The Miss Dance Team Minnesota competition is a dance-based competition, which determines one winner to represent the state of Minnesota at the Miss Dance/Drill Team USA pageant in Orange County, California.
This national pageant has taken place for many years, of which Minnesota has been represented the past 14.
The Eden Prairie dance team sent 17 athletes to compete among over 140 dancers from 40 teams across the state. Seniors Paige Ericksen and Hannah Fox placed third in the duet/trio division; freshman Mara Wiley placed fourth in the 9th-grade division; Fox placed eighth in the Miss Division and landed a spot on Team Minnesota for the second year in a row.
Contestants not only compete at a high level of skill, they are required to be of good character and represent themselves with intelligence, poise, health and fitness.
For more information on the either the competition or EPDT, visit epdt.org.