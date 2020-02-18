The Eden Prairie High School dance team spent the two weeks between the section meet and state meet meshing execution and performance with expected high levels of adrenaline.
“Performing at the state meet is a whole other level,” said Eden Prairie coach Jessica Howells. “You feel the energy. It’s packed and it’s loud.”
On Saturday, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Eden Prairie nailed its kick routine.
“We were super pleased with our preliminary performance,” said Howells. “If it wasn’t perfect, it was close to it.”
Eden Prairie was hoping/expecting to advance to the finals (top six).
It finished seventh, just 20 points out of sixth-place.
“Our ranking points ranged from 4s to 8s,” said Howells.
Question: Isn’t that a wide range?
“Dance is a subjective sport,” said the coach. “It’s frustrating, but you get used to it. It’s not like basketball or football, where you score points with a basket or a touchdown. In dance, we have judges. It’s the nature of our sport.”
Eastview, a pre-meet favorite, would go on to win a kick title. Section teams Wayzata and Chaska would finish second and third. Brainerd, Lakeville North and Prior Lake finished four, five and six.
“Counting us,” said Howells, “Section 1AAA and Section 2AAA teams finished in six of the top seven places.
“That shows how competitive those two sections are,” she added.
Wayzata, Chaska and Eden Prairie compete in Section 2AAA. The top three performances in each section advance to the state meet.
Mixed emotions
Howells said her team accepted its seventh-place finish with mixed emotions.
“There was shock and disappointment,” she said. “For of our 13 seniors, this was the last time they would compete together. At the same time, their last performance was on the state floor.
“It took awhile,” said Howells, of the realization that their season had ended, “but they came back together as a team and smiles returned to their faces.”
Eleven of Eden Prairie’s 13 seniors danced on its varsity kick team. Ten seniors danced on its varsity jazz team.
“They’re one of the biggest senior classes we’ve ever had,” said Howells.
The Eden Prairie dance team numbered 49.
“We‘ll return a lot of state-meet experience,” said Howells, “but we’ll need to add a good class of dedicated rookies.”
Impressive
At the state meet, the Eden Prairie dance team received the Minnesota Association of Dance Team’s team academic award (team GPA of 3.3 or above).
Individually, seniors Lanie Cline, Paige Ericksen, Sophia Kotonias and Victoria Kremer were honored with MADT senior academic awards (GPAs of 3.85 or above).
“I coached an impressive group of girls,” added Howells.