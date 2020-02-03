Teams go into the Section 2AAA dance competition with a single goal: get out.
“Sections are just so nerve-racking,” said Eden Prairie coach Jessica Howells. “They're about the state meet and you're just trying to get there.”
Section 2AAA is considered the toughest in the state. Getting out is no easy task.
And?
“Our kick was first,” said Howells, “and we were nervous, but like I told the judges, if you're not nervous about your passion, it's time to look for something else.”
Eden Prairie's kick routine wasn't perfect.
“We had a couple little mistakes,” said the coach. “but we made it.
“We're excited,” she added. “We can clean it up and peak in two weeks.”
Wayzata won the kick competition. Chaska finished second, Eden Prairie third. The top three teams advance to the state meet.
“There's was some separation between us and Chaska and us and Maple Grove (fourth place)," said Howells. “If we're at our full potential, we'll close the gap.
“We finished ahead of Chaska at couple invites,” she added.
Jazzed
Eden Prairie's jazz performance was its best of the season.
“It was without a doubt our best performance of the season,” said Howells. “and our scores reflect that.”
Eden Prairie's jazz routine finished fifth.
Wayzata finished first, Maple Grove finished second, Edina third. Chaska and Eden Prairie finished four and five.
“Our section is so competitive,” said Howells. “There's so many deserving teams.”
Beast
The state kick meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, at Target Center.
“The state meet is a different beast,” said Howells. “It's packed. There's fans to the left, to the right, in the front and in the back.”
“We've already punched our ticket,” added Howells. “It's nerve-ranking, but it's different.”
To prepare, Howells plans to spend the next two weeks cleaning its kick routine. More importantly, however, they'll work on their mental game.
“We'll try to control our nerves and adrenaline,” said the coach. “It's one day, one performance and one panel of judges.
“What they see is what matters,” she added, “and we'll be ready.”