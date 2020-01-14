Had they been playing cards, the Eden Prairie High School dance team just drew three threes.
At Friday’s Lake Conference Championships, Eden Prairie’s varsity dance jazz team danced to a third-place finish. Its varsity kick team kicked to a third-place finish. Combined, Eden Prairie was awarded a third-place finish. The Lake Conference field includes seven schools.
Wayzata finished first. Edina finished second.
Eden Prairie’s Hannah Fox, Lanie Cline and Veronica Hansen were named to the All-Lake Conference team. Gracie Butler, Sophia Kotonias and Brooke Aksoz received Honorable Mention awards.
Big finish
Eden Prairie competes in the Wayzata Invitational on Saturday. On Friday, Jan. 24, the Eagles will host a showcase for family and friends.
“We’ll perform our five routines, varsity, junior varsity and B squad,” said Eden Prairie coach Jessica Howells. “It’s a chance to dance in our own gym. Everyone is welcome.
“The way the conference schedule worked out, and with an odd number of teams in the conference, we didn’t host a conference meet this year,” added Howells.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, Eden Prairie’s junior varsity team ends its season at the Junior Varsity Championship Meet.
Section 2AAA
Eden Prairie’s varsity jazz and kick teams compete in the all-important Section 2AAA Meet on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Edina High School.
Teams that place in the top 3 move on to compete at the MSHSL State Meet.
While Howells likes her team’s chances, she says Section 2AAA is the toughest section in the state.
“There’s so many deserving teams,” she said, “but it is what it is.
“You have to be your best on that one day,” she added. “That’s how it works.”
Section 2AAA includes 14 teams. Chaska, Edina, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Wayzata are considered the “contenders.”
“We finished third on Friday, but flip-flopped with Edina during the conference season,” said Howells. “At some of the invites, we outpaced the top teams.
“We’ll use those finishes for confidence,” she added. “The others, we’ll use for learning.”
Final prep
In order to prepare for its end-of-the-season meets, Eden Prairie made some small changes to its kick routine.
“We’ve spent most of our time working on placement, control and accuracy,” said Howells.
Over the break, Eden Prairie upped the difficulty level of its jazz routine.
“Now, we’re just cleaning it up,” said Howells.
Favorites
When asked about section favorites, Howells said she won’t worry about other teams.
“Our focus is on ourselves,” she said. “Show up and be your best. It’s all you can do.”