There is a reason to come and watch the Eden Prairie High School DECA Chapter’s Powderpuff girls flag football Inclusion Revolution, 375 reasons actually.
If you’ve never been, the Eden Prairie DECA chapter has been conducting these events for the last five years. They involve a charity, girls flag football (two games), a Dudes Dance Team and fun, lots of fun.
“Three hundred seventy-five ninth through 12th-grade girls have registered,” said Jordan Leonard, Eden Prairie DECA Vice President of Marketing. “You can sign up for maximum play time, minimum play time or a sideline experience.”
Are the games competitive?
“The seniors always want to win,” said Leonard. “It’s community and why we usually have more seniors sign up than juniors.”
A freshman vs. sophomores game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Juniors and seniors faceoff at 6 p.m.
“It can be really competitive,” said Leonard. “Last year’s senior class won all four years.”
Charity
This year’s event raises funds for Special Olympics Minnesota.
“There isn’t a specific person,” said Leonard, “as Special Olympics Minnesota impacts lots of people.”
“There’s a unified club at school,” she added, “and Eden Prairie raises funds through its Polar Plunge.”
The Eden Prairie DECA and Special Olympics Minnesota relationship isn’t/wasn’t one way.
“You don’t just hand them a check,” said Leonard.
Instead, the two groups worked together to design a logo and develop the “Inclusion Revolution” theme. Special Olympics Minnesota even helped with the procurement of raffle prizes.
Note: The goal is to raise $5,000 through raffle sales. The goal for the one-day event is to raise $30,000 (sponsorships are included).
Impact?
According to an Eden Prairie DECA press release, donated funds to Special Olympics Minnesota will be used to help people with intellectual disabilities transform themselves, their communities and the world.
Volunteers
Eden Prairie High School security guards volunteer to work the event. Eden Prairie High School football coaches serve as officials.
“Senior football players work with the teams,” said Leonard.
Trick plays are not only allowed, but encouraged.
All-time best play?
“Jake Curry, who last year's Hustle for Muscle event was dedicated to, scored a touchdown,” said Leonard. “After he scored, players from both sidelines rushed the field.
“It was a real movie moment,” she added.
Saturday's event, set to begin with a 2 p.m. tailgate, will take place at Aerie Stadium.
Cost is $5. All proceeds, including ticket sales, will be donated to Special Olympics Minnesota.