During last Wednesday's regular-season finale at Saint Michael-Albertville, the Eden Prairie High School football team’s opening drive ended in a blocked field goal attempt, and the Eagles pressed on.
A second drive would not only end in a blocked punt, but Saint Michael-Albertville took over on the Eden Prairie 20-yard line, and the Eagles pressed on.
The Knights, already in scoring position, gained four yards before turning the ball over on downs.
To add to Eden Prairie's pain, the Eagles had a 49-yard field goal attempt fall short.
To be fair, Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant was willing to gamble on a long kick, as a miss simply spots the ball on the 20-yard line.
Saint Michael-Albertville’s final first-half possession ended in a Ben Sather interception.
His return went from the far side of the field to the Eden Prairie side and from the Eden Prairie side back to the far side. When it stopped, Eden Prairie took over just inside the Saint-Michael-Albertville 40-line.
Quarterback David Warren-Mitchell was sacked on the very next play and the first half ended in a 0-0 tie.
Rally helmets
The Knights opened the scoring late in the third quarter with a perfectly thrown Colby Gartner 34-yard touchdown pass.
Eden Prairie answered right back, finishing a long drive with a Javon-Palmer-Pruitt 2-yard touchdown run. The score was set up by a Warren-Mitchell to Cade Kramer connection.
Michael Tomsche intercepted a Gartner pass on the Knights’ next possession and returned it to the Saint Michael-Albertville 27-yard line.
Eight plays later, Palmer-Pruitt willed his way into the end zone by converting on fourth-and-goal from just inside the 1-yard line.
The Knights started their final possession needing to go 81 yards in 2 minutes and 11 seconds.
It didn’t happen as Eden Prairie’s defense again turned Saint Michael-Albertville over on downs.
Final score: No. 6-ranked Eden Prairie 14, No. 5-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville 7.
“We've played one game after another just like that,” said Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant. “They're really good and they play hard.”
“That was a state-championship caliber game,” he added. “They've been ranked as high as No. 3 or No. 4.”
Sophomore Palmer-Pruitt was a workhorse, rushing 25 times for 69 yards. And no, nothing came easy. Sam Thomas ran four times for 45 yards, Johnny Hartle nine times for 36 yards.
Warren-Mitchell completed 6-11 passes for 78 yards. Kramer counted six catches for 78 yards.
Saint Michael-Albertville finished with 165 yards of offense, 73 on the ground and 92 through the air.
The Eagles outgained the Knights 222-165.
“Take that 40-yard pass out of there,” said Grant, “and they finish with 125.
“Our defense played well,” he added. “Over the last two weeks, we've only given up seven points.”
Two weeks ago, Eden Prairie blanked Prior Lake 35-0.
No. 2 seed
The win all but assured Eden Prairie of a No. 2 seed in the upcoming Class 6A tournament. On Thursday morning, the Eagles' No. 2 seed was confirmed.
Eden Prairie opens tournament play Friday with a home game against Anoka, a No. 7 seed.
If Eden Prairie wins, it hosts the Rosemount vs. White Bear Lake winner next week.
Champlin Park, Lakeville South, Totino-Grace and Wayzata were awarded the tournament’s four No. 1 seeds.
Question: Is Eden Prairie ready to make a run?
“Like everyone, we're banged up,” said Grant. “Hartle hurt his foot. If we lose him, we're losing one of our top offensive players.”
While Hartle hasn't been ruled out, what happens if he is?
“Could be running back by committee,” said the coach. “We'll figure it out. We've done it before.”
Eden Prairie vs. Anoka, at Eden Prairie is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.