The first line in last year's article about the Eden Prairie cross-country team's Milaca Mega Meet experience read “Saturday was a beautiful day.”
This past Saturday was not.
“Ten minutes before the first race, they sent everyone back to their buses,” said Eden Prairie coach Jeff Lindlief.
By everyone, Lindlief means 6,000 runners.
“The Milaca Mega meet is coined the world's largest cross-country race,” said Lindlief. “Buses park on a county road and the line stretches for what looks a mile.
“I stayed back at the tent with a couple parents,” he added. “We did our best to keep it from blowing away. The downpour lasted for about 40 minutes.”
The first race was started with lighting flashing in the distance.
“To try to stay on schedule,” said Lindlief, “they combined races and ran all the younger kids in the ninth-grade race. The boys race had over 1,000 runners. I've never seen anything like it.”
Needless to say, the wet ground — the course was set on the Stones Throw Golf Course — took a beating.
“It was a mud bath,” said Lindlief.
Boys first
The Eden Prairie High School boys team finished first overall, counting a meet-low 87 points.
No. 1-ranked Mounds View finished second with 96 points, Perham third with a 130. Hopkins (154) and Bismark Century (159) finished four and five. The Varsity 1 field included 29 teams.
“Mounds View didn't run well,” said Lindlief. “They'll be better the next time we see them.”
Note: Eden Prairie ran without its No. 1 runner in Jake Derouin.
“The guys who ran on Saturday did it (won) on their own,” said Lindlief. “They ran as a team.”
Zach Spears led the way with third-place overall finish (16:37.5).
“He gets better every week,” said Lindlief.
Mohamud Mohamed was third after four kilometers but he slipped and fell in the mud.
“He stepped off the course, but then went back in,” said the coach. “He ended up finishing 11th (17:06.9).
“We had another runner who said he slipped 4-5 times,” added Lindlief.
Issac Hartman finished 15th (17:15.9), Alex Guitierrez 23rd (17:31.6) and Jack Gschwendtner 35th (17:53.0).
Tristan Lainhart and Nile Timmerman finished 38 and 43.
Note: The boys varsity race started 90 seconds before a second downpour.
Girls third
No. 4-ranked Stillwater won Saturday's girls varsity event, counting a race-best 56 points. No. 1-ranked Wayzata, running without a full lineup, finished second (79 points). No. 8-ranked Eden Prairie (97), No. 6-ranked Forest Lake (98) and Woodbury (173) finished three, four and five.
The Girls Varsity 1 field included 24 teams.
Liesl Paulsen paced the Eagles with a fifth-place finish (19:21.7).
“For most of the race, she ran with Wayzata's Abbey Nechanicky, the No. 1-ranked girl in the state,” said Lindlief. “She faded a little at the end, but she was right there.”
Ella Bakken finished 14th (20:10.6), Abby Jirele 15th (20:11.7), Lizzy Jester 30th (20:41.8) and Haley Parker 33rd (20:43.3).
Emily Dahl and Lori Derouin finished 61 and 70.
“It's scary trying to hang on when you're running faster than you think you can,” said Lindlief, “but that's what our girls are doing.
“Abby keeps passing people and dropping places,” he added, “and Lizzy's running with confidence.”
And?
“If we can be aggressive, we can compete,” said Lindlief.
“I pushed our kids more last week than I have in all my years of coaching,” he added, “but I can do it because I know they can handle it.”
Eden Prairie trains this week, races at Victoria next Tuesday and then ends its regular season the following week with the Lake Conference championship meet.
“Two races and then it counts,” said the coach.
The all-important Section 6AA Meet is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23.