Including Saturday’s 3-2 victory over No. 9-ranked Wayzata, the No. 3-ranked Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team finished its season by winning nine of its last 10 regular season games.
Eden Prairie would also finish second in the Lake Conference with an 8-3 record.
On Sunday, Eden Prairie was awarded Section 2AA’s No. 2 seed.
“The vote didn’t go how we had hoped,” said Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman, “but it is what it is and we move on.
“You still have to beat everyone,” he added.
Minnetonka, the No. 1 seed, is 5-4-1 over its last 10 games. It finished tied for fourth-place in the Lake Conference with a 5-5-1 record.
And?
Minnetonka beat Eden Prairie two out of three tries.
There you have it.
Holy Family was awarded the No. 3 seed, Shakopee No. 4, Chaska/Chanhassen No. 5, Bloomington Jefferson No. 6, Prior Lake No. 7 and New Prague No. 8.
Ready
Eden Prairie opens section play on Friday with home game against No. 7-seeded Prior Lake.
“We’ll have extra motivation,” said Grossman, “as they’re one of the teams that didn’t see us as the No. 1.
“They don’t believe in us,” he added, “so we’re going to go show them.”
If Eden Prairie wins, it will most likely face Holy Family on Tuesday.
When asked to assess his team’s playoff chances, the coach talks of his team’s finish.
“I love how we’re playing,” he said. “We’re not as deep as we’ve had been, but our younger players have really responded, especially over the last week.
“We put a lot pressure on them chasing the No. 1 seed,” he added. “We finished 3-0.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Eden Prairie defeated Buffalo 3-2, counting goals from Dani Benson, Sydney Langseth and Christina Spanier. On Thursday, Eden Prairie beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-1. Nora Wagner, Grace Kuipers, Langseth and Spanier scored Eagles’ goals.
The one negative, if you can call it that, was giving up a shutout-breaking goal in the final minute.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie beat Wayzata 3-2. Wagner, Kuipers and Langseth scored Eden Prairie goals.
Underdog
When Eden Prairie is at its best, Grossman said his Eagles are as good as anyone in the state.
That said, he doesn’t mind being the underdog.
“The No. 1 seed is supposed to win,” he said, “and that adds a little more pressure.”
And?
“Over the last five years when the No. 1 and 2 seeds have met in the section finals,” said Grossman, “the No. 2 has won three out of four times.”
That trend may or may not continue.
“Get in the last game,” said Grossman, “and you give yourself a chance.”
Eden Prairie vs. Prior Lake, at Eden Prairie, is scheduled for Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
Semifinals and finals will be played at Braemar.
If Eden Prairie wins on Friday, it plays in the late semifinal on Tuesday. Scheduled start time is 8 p.m.