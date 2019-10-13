When faced with snow flurries and near-freezing temperatures, high school football teams will often take to the ground. And if a team’s offensive line dominates, it will stay there.
Such was the case on Friday, when the No. 8-ranked Eden Prairie High School football team ran past what had been a good Prior Lake defense to the tune of a 35-0 shutout.
Eden Prairie’s offense rushed for 321 yards.
Its defense gave up zero points and just 141 yards of total offense.
End of story.
Scoreboard
In tone-setting fashion, Eden Prairie’s two first-quarter touchdowns went for a combined 113 yards – Sam Thomas scored from 41 yards out, quarterback David Warren-Mitchell from 71.
Fred Zach’s 1-yard plunge extended Eden Prairie’s halftime lead to 21-0.
Johnny Hartle (6-yard run) and Javon Plamer-Pruitt scored second-half touchdowns and Eden Prairie won 35-0.
The victory improved Eden Prairie’s overall record to 5-2. The loss dropped Prior Lake, who spent much of the season ranked in the top-10, to 3-4.
Warren-Mitchell led all runners with six carries for 130 yards. Hartle finished 14-84, Thomas 7-45 and Plamer-Pruitt 11-52.
Warren-Mitchell completed 2-5 passes for 25 yards. Prior Lake threw for just 7 yards.
Eden Prairie returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Saint Michael-Albertville for its regular season finale. The Class 6A playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 25.