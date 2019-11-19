It wasn't until Saturday's bus ride home from St. Paul did Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman say to himself, “Yes, we have had a pretty good start.”
A week ago Saturday, Eden Prairie played Maple Grove to a 3-3 season-opening tie.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie rallied to a 4-3 overtime win over a very physical Brainerd/Little Falls team.
“It wasn't always pretty,” said Grossman, of Thursday's contest. “They knocked us off our game and we got a little rattled, but we never quit. We controlled what we can control and came away with a big win.
“A little early season adversity isn't necessarily a bad thing,” he added.
Eden Prairie's Sydney Langseth put the Eagles on the board first, scoring a power play goal with two minutes remaining in the first period.
The second period featured one penalty after another, sometimes two at the same time.
“Last year's Brainerd game was the most physical game we played all year,” said Grossman, “and we didn't think it would be any different on Thursday.”
The second period featured seven penalties.
Brainerd tied the game at 1-1 two minutes into the second period and then took a 2-1 lead on a penalty-shot goal five minutes later.
Grace Kuipers' power play goal knotted the game at 2-2.
The third period featured eight penalties.
“I had told myself I wasn't even going to talk to the refs,” said Grossman, “but ended up having too many conversations.”
Kuipers scored her second goal of the game 23 seconds into the second period. Twelve minutes later, Brainerd knotted the game at 3-3.
Kuipers scored the game winner, while completing her hat rick, two minutes into the extra period.
Final score: Eden Prairie 4, Brainerd/Little Falls 3.
Best of
On Saturday, Eden Prairie defeated Hill Murray 3-1.
“We played our two best periods of the season,” said Grossman.
The teams traded goals in the first period. Neither team scored in the second period.
“Our second line (Gretchen Bauer, Nora Wagner and Jenna Reuben) changed the tempo of the game,” said Grossman. “They didn't score, but created chances, dominated zone time and played with a lot of energy.”
Kuipers and Langseth (shorthanded) scored in the third period and Eden Prairie won by two.
And?
On the way home, Grossman learned that Brainerd beat Blake and Maple Grove beat North Wright County.
“The teams we're playing are dominating really good teams,” said the coach, “and we played well against those teams.”
Eden Prairie (2-0-1) returns to action Thursday with an away game against a section team (New Prague). At 1 p.m. Saturday, Eden Prairie plays at Blake.