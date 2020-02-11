On Friday, Nia Holloway's last-second free throw forced an overtime period with Edina. After missing her first free throw, Edina called a timeout. Holloway responded by making her second free throw.
The same thing, almost, would happen in overtime. Trailing by one with one second to go, Destinee Bursch was fouled. Bursch made her first free throw and Edina called time out. Bursch responded by nailing a game-winning second free throw.
Final score: Eden Prairie 70, Edina 69.
And?
Friday's win wasn't nearly as big as Tuesday's 84-74 upset of No. 2-ranked Wayzata.
“We were really locked in,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese. “We got down but came back and made some huge shots down the stretch.
“We showed some toughness,” added Wiese. “We've been in so many up-and-down situations that we don't panic when we get down by 10. At the same time, we don't celebrate when we get up by 10.”
Eden Prairie won Tuesday's back-and-forth game by getting stops and making clutch-shots.
“We had a lot of players contribute,” said Wiese.
Bursch led Eden Prairie with 23 points. Natalie Muzurek added 21, Holloway 20 and Nneka Obiazor 10.
Annika Stewart, who counted her 1,000th career point during the game, led Wayzata with 27 points.
One day later, Eden Prairie defeated Robbinsdale Cooper 85-58.
“I'll admit, I was pleasantly surprised,” said Wiese. “The Cooper game was the one I was worried about. We just beat Wayzata and we would be hosting Edina on Friday. Cooper wasn't a conference game and it wasn't a section game.”
Eden Prairie shot its way past Cooper.
“We shot 64% on twos, 50% on threes and 79% from the line,” said Wiese. “That's going to win you a lot of games.”
Bursch led Eden Prairie with 15 points. Myra Moorjani and Obiazor added 12 apiece, Mazurek 10 and Allison Miranda and Savannah Jones nine each.
Playoffs
Eden Prairie's three-win week likely positions Eden Prairie for Section 2-4A's No. 2 seed. Chaska looks to be the top seed. Eden Prairie and Minnetonka No. 2 and No. 3 or No. 3 and No. 2.
Eden Prairie has a higher QRF value and wins over No. 2-ranked Wayzata and No. 9-ranked Rosemount.
“You never really know,” said Wiese. “You go around the room and say what seed you deserve, maybe you''ll say why.
“Last year I didn't really know the rules,” she added. “This year, I'll spend more time talking.”
Eden Prairie has four games left in its regular season (No. 1-ranked Hopkins, Buffalo, No. 5-ranked Stillwater and No. 7-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville).
On Thursday, Eden Prairie hosts Buffalo (7 p.m.). On Saturday, Eden Prairie hosts Stillwater (7 p.m.).