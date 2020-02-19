Since forcing its way into the state’s top-10 with an 84-74 upset of then No. 2-ranked Wayzata, the Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team did it again.
On Friday, No. 10-ranked Eden Prairie handed No. 5-ranked Stillwater just its fifth loss of the season, riding the Ponies 77-74.
Eden Prairie led 46-29 at halftime.
“We talked at halftime,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese. “I told the girls to expect a different half.
“I told them that Stillwater was way too good to not to go on a couple runs,” she added. “That’s what happened, and that was OK, as we went on a couple runs of our own.”
The second half was back-and-forth, with both teams trading body blows.
“We were scoring and they were scoring,” said Wiese, “but you had to work for it. It was good basketball.”
Nneka Obiazor played her best game of the season and scored a game-high 29 points.
“She went 10-12 from the line,” added Wiese.
Natalie Mazurek added 15, Allison Miranda nine.
Liza Carlin led Stillwater with 24 points.
Focus
Eden Prairie’s week opened with an 88-64 loss to No. 1-ranked Hopkins.
“We hung around,” said Wiese, “but the game was never in doubt.
“In terms of size and speed, we match up fairly well,” she added. “They’re just that good.”
Hopkins is 22-0.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie hosted Buffalo.
“That’s a game we had to win,” said Wiese. “If we lose to Buffalo and then beat Stillwater, it’s a lost week.”
Eden Prairie beat Buffalo 67-46.
Mazurek led Eden Prairie with 15 points. Molly Lenz and Destinee Bursch added 10 apiece.
And?
“We played three games this week with the same level of focus and intensity,” said Wiese. “That’s good to see.”
Body of work
The Stillwater win bolsters Eden Prairie’s resume.
“Our wins are as good, or better, than anyone’s in the section,” said Wiese. “You also have to consider strength of schedule.”
Eden Prairie beat Wayzata when it was ranked No. 2, Rosemount when it was ranked No. 3 and Stillwater when it was ranked No. 5.
On Friday, Eden Prairie hosts No. 7-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville.
Beat the Knights and Saturday’s section seeding meeting gets interesting.
Friday’s Eden Prairie vs. Saint Michael-Albertville game, at Eden Prairie, begins at 7 p.m.