No. 2-seeded Farmington shot lights out in the first half of last Wednesday’s state quarterfinal game against unseeded Eden Prairie, sinking eight of its 12 three-point attempts.
One of these Tigers’ three-pointers banked in off the backboard.
Remember that.
In spite of making just three of six three-pointers, Eden Prairie was still in the game.
At halftime, Eden Prairie trailed 36-31.
Farmington made 13-27 first-half field goals, Eden Prairie 11-27.
And?
Eden Prairie’s Myra Moorjani made 6-6 free throws.
Farmington made 2-2.
The lead changed nine times in the first half. The score was tied three times.
Rally
Eden Prairie’s perimeter defense tightened in the second half, as Farmington made just one of six three pointers.
Eden Prairie rallied.
At the 12:07 mark, the Eagles pulled to within 41-40 on a Destinee Bursch three-pointer.
But like a game of tug of war, every time Eden Prairie inched closer to even, Farmington powered back.
Along the way, the Tigers made a free throw that hit the back iron, bounced three feet in the air and then dropped back down through the net.
Remember that.
At 2:59, Eden Prairie trailed 52-50.
One minute later, Farmington led 55-50.
Still, Eden Prairie wouldn’t go away.
A Bursch jumper made it 55-52 and then a Bursch steal and layup made it 55-54. She missed her and-one free throw.
With 41 seconds remaining, a controversial intentional foul call sent Farmington to the line.
After making one of two free throws, Farmington, leading 56-54, would inbound the ball from its own end.
Nia Holloway would get a steal and miss a layup.
After an Eden Prairie foul, the Tigers made one of two free throws to extend its lead to 57-54.
Eden Prairie’s last possession resulted in a turnover.
Farmington made one more free throw and the game ended with the Tigers hanging on to beat the Eagles 58-54.
“I walked away from that game thinking we should’ve won,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese. “We had our chances but didn’t capitalize on the chances we had.
“Both teams made the same number of mistakes,” she added. “The difference was that we made our mistakes during crunch time.”
Numbers
Bursch led Eden Prairie with 19 points. Nneka Obiazor added 11, Natalie Mazurek nine, Moorjani eight.
Peyton Blandin led Farmington with 18 points. Paige Kindseth added 13, Katelyn Mohr 11.
For the game, the Tigers made 9-18 three-pointers. The Eagles went 5-14.
Eden Prairie made 9-10 free throws, Farmington 9-16.
Game changer?
Farmington out-rebounded Eden Prairie 41-24.
Consolation
On Thursday, Eden Prairie’s 2019-20 season ended in a 75-70 consolation-bracket loss to Lakeville North.
Note: Teams were told at halftime that Thursday’s game would be the last game for either team.
On Friday, the rest of the tournament was canceled (No. 1-seeded Hopkins and No. 2-seeded Farmington were set to play in the state championship game).
While surreal, Wiese said she relishes the experience.
“People have told me that winning that section championship game, and the dreams that come with it, is bigger than playing at state,” said Wiese. “I don’t know. This was pretty cool and we feel fortunate that we were able to experience a state tournament.
“At the end of the day,” she added, “it’s very, very special.”
Wiese went on to talk about her team’s up and down and up and down season.
“We definitely stumbled along the way,” she said, “but we got to where we wanted to go. And you know what? I don’t think we get there without those stumbles.”