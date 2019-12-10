If Ellen Wiese's Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team rarely employs a zone defense, why do they need to get better at playing one?
Note: Wiese has never liked playing zone defense.
Opposing teams are defending Eden Prairie with a zone.
“It's hard to match our size,” explains Wiese.
So?
If Eden Prairie is going to see a lot zone defenses, it is going to have practice breaking zone defenses.
And?
“Since we don't play a zone, we have a really bad zone,” said Wiese. “That means we need to work to make ours better if we want to practice against a good one.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Eden Prairie evened its record at 2-2 with an 85-57 win over section foe Prior Lake.
“We got our groove back,” said the coach, after back-to-back losses to No. 5-ranked Park Center and No. 9-ranked Centennial, “and we did it against a team we needed to beat.”
Eden Prairie led 35-30 at halftime.
In counting a 50-point second half, the Eagles played fast.
“We played three guards (Myra Moorjani, Destinee Bursch and Molly Lenz),” said Wiese. “That sped us up.”
Eden Prairie attacked Prior Lake's zone by shooting over it.
As a team, Eden Prairie made 10 of 23 three-point attempts. Allison Miranda was 3-6, Bursch 3-7, Moorjani 2-3 and Lenz 2-6.
The Eagles also grabbed 36 rebounds. Nia Holloway led the team with 12, Nneka Obiazor and Natalie Mazurek counted nine apiece.
Holloway would also lead the team with six steals.
“A lot of those steals led to baskets the other way,” said Wiese.
Eden Prairie counted 17 steals.
“Our pace wore Prior Lake down,” said Wiese. “That's the first time we've done that to a team this season.”
Moorjani led Eden Prairie with 17 points. Bursch added 15, Mazurek 13 and Miranda 10.
Eden Prairie was scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, with a home game against Chanhassen. On Friday, Eden Prairie travels to Chaska.
“Section week,” added Wiese, “the biggest regular-season week of the year.”