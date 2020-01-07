The Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team outscored DeLaSalle, No. 1 in Class 3A, 32-26 in the second half of last Friday’s game to force overtime.
In the extra period, the Islanders took it to Eden Prairie 17-8.
Final score: DeLaSalle 79, Eden Prairie 70.
Question: Does an overtime loss to Class 3A’s top team equate to a moral victory?
“I believe in moral victories,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese, “but that wasn’t one of them.
“We don’t make teams beat us like they should have to beat us,” she added. “Teams are getting multiple shots at the basket on one possession and that shouldn’t happen.”
On Friday, that did happen.
To be fair, DeLaSalle did the majority of its first-half damage from the behind the three-point line.
“The source of their three-point success made seven three-pointers in the first half,” said Wiese. “She didn’t make any in the second, but by then it was too late.”
And?
DeLaSalle got to the free throw line 28 times. Eden Prairie got there 12 times.
“I don’t get it,” wondered Wiese. “We play physical and they play physical, but they get calls going to the basket and we don’t?”
Destinee Bursch led Eden Prairie with 18 points. Nneka Obiazor added 17, Nia Holloway 14. Natalie Mazurek counted nine, Myra Moorjani eight.
Close all
Eden Prairie went 1-1 in the Park Center Holiday Showcase, falling 50-48 to Champlin Park on Friday, Dec. 27, and then beating St. Louis Park 68-66 on Saturday, Dec. 28.
“We were up 20 in the St. Louis Park game,” lamented Wiese.
What went wrong?
“They went to a zone and we weren’t hitting shots,” she said. “We weren’t taking bad shots, we just weren’t making them.”
Still, Eden Prairie hung on.
“It was good win,” said the coach, “but way too interesting.”
Moorjani lead Eden Prairie with 13 points. Mazurek added 12, Allison Miranda 11.
Moorjani lead Eden Prairie with 15 points in the loss to Champlin Park.
Schedule
Friday’s loss evened Eden Prairie’s overall record at 5-5.
“We wanted a tough schedule before the start of the conference season and that’s exactly what we got,” said Wiese. “You want your mistakes to show up early. The alternative is getting to the playoffs and telling your players they can’t do that. That never works.”
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie was scheduled to host Minnetonka.
On Wednesday, Eden Prairie was at home against Woodbury. On Friday, Eden Prairie travels to No. 2-ranked Wayzata.